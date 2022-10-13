Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 8
Austin-area high schools kicked off week seven with 38 games involving Central Texas teams. Check out all of the results from the weekend below.
Thursday
Austin High 35, Akins 7
Bowie 49, Johnson 7
Northeast 69, Eastside 0
Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 7
Friday
A&M Consolidated 39, Leander 15
Belton 43, Connally 21
Brownsville St. Joseph 29, St. Michael's 28
Burnet 28, Marble Falls 14
Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7
Cedar Ridge 22, Manor 0
Chilton 56, Bartlett 0
Cibolo Steele 49, San Marcos 14
College Station 27, Glenn 24
Comal Pieper 49, Cedar Creek 14
Crockett 56, Travis 6
Elgin 36, Waco University 35
Georgetown 59, East View 19
Geronimo Navarro 48, Jarrell 31
Granger 31, Bremond 28
Lake Travis 45, Anderson 21
La Grange 44, Caldwell 10
Lago Vista 70, Achieve 0
Lampasas 42, Taylor 13
LBJ 70, Navarro 0
Liberty Hill 35, Lockhart 14
Luling 38, San Antonio Cole 19
Mason 29, Johnson City LBJ 17
McCallum 55, LASA 7
New Braunfels Canyon 49, Lehman 14
Regents 42, Hyde Park 0
Rogers 44, Florence 0
San Antonio Veterans Memorial 44, Bastrop 32
Seguin 41, Hays 34
Smithville 27, Giddings 7
Temple 31, Hutto 27
Thorndale 56, Holland 54
Vandegrift 30, Round Rock 22
Vista Ridge 39, Stony Point 33
Weiss 38, Bryan 13
Westlake 29, Dripping Springs 10
Westwood 17, McNeil 15
Wimberley 63, New Tech 0
