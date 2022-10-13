Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 8

Steve Sarkisian's Monday post-practice press conference has come and gone. Highlights:. Why this is absolutely Texas' most important game of the season — this week. No. 8 TCU and No. 17 Kansas State are currently on top of the Big 12 standings with 3-0 starts, but the Horned Frogs (6-0) and Wildcats (5-1) play each other this week (7 p.m. Saturday, ABC), so the winner of this Texas-Oklahoma State matchup will make an important move in the standings and the loser, well, neither the Longhorns nor the Cowboys can afford a second conference loss with several matchups still to go.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO