ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin American-Statesman

Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 8

By Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

Austin-area high schools kicked off week seven with 38 games involving Central Texas teams. Check out all of the results from the weekend below.

More: What Austin-area teams top Fab Five high school football polls after Week 7?

Austin-area high school football week 7: Player of the week named; 24 athletes honored

Thursday

Austin High 35, Akins 7

Bowie 49, Johnson 7

Northeast 69, Eastside 0

Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 7

High school football: Week 8 Texas Football Magazine State Rankings

Friday

A&M Consolidated 39, Leander 15

Belton 43, Connally 21

Brownsville St. Joseph 29, St. Michael's 28

Burnet 28, Marble Falls 14

Cedar Park 24, Hendrickson 7

Cedar Ridge 22, Manor 0

Chilton 56, Bartlett 0

Cibolo Steele 49, San Marcos 14

College Station 27, Glenn 24

Comal Pieper 49, Cedar Creek 14

Crockett 56, Travis 6

Elgin 36, Waco University 35

Georgetown 59, East View 19

Geronimo Navarro 48, Jarrell 31

Granger 31, Bremond 28

Lake Travis 45, Anderson 21

La Grange 44, Caldwell 10

Lago Vista 70, Achieve 0

Lampasas 42, Taylor 13

LBJ 70, Navarro 0

Liberty Hill 35, Lockhart 14

Luling 38, San Antonio Cole 19

Mason 29, Johnson City LBJ 17

McCallum 55, LASA 7

New Braunfels Canyon 49, Lehman 14

Regents 42, Hyde Park 0

Rogers 44, Florence 0

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 44, Bastrop 32

Seguin 41, Hays 34

Smithville 27, Giddings 7

Temple 31, Hutto 27

Thorndale 56, Holland 54

Vandegrift 30, Round Rock 22

Vista Ridge 39, Stony Point 33

Weiss 38, Bryan 13

Westlake 29, Dripping Springs 10

Westwood 17, McNeil 15

Wimberley 63, New Tech 0

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin-area high school football schedule and results for week 8

Comments / 0

Related
Austin American-Statesman

Another Big 12 war: Highlights from Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's Monday press conference

Steve Sarkisian's Monday post-practice press conference has come and gone. Highlights:. Why this is absolutely Texas' most important game of the season — this week. No. 8 TCU and No. 17 Kansas State are currently on top of the Big 12 standings with 3-0 starts, but the Horned Frogs (6-0) and Wildcats (5-1) play each other this week (7 p.m. Saturday, ABC), so the winner of this Texas-Oklahoma State matchup will make an important move in the standings and the loser, well, neither the Longhorns nor the Cowboys can afford a second conference loss with several matchups still to go.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Offensive line grinds Vista Ridge football past Stony Point, running back Cam Cook

ROUND ROCK — What was a wild, crazy first half rolled into a wild-and-crazy fourth quarter as Vista Ridge held on to defeat Stony Point, 39-33, Friday at Dragon Stadium. The Rangers scrambled to a 25-21 halftime lead over the host Tigers, before extending the lead to 39-27 late in the fourth quarter. However, Stony Point star running back Cam Cook ripped off an 80-yard touchdown romp with just under four minutes left in the game, causing some heartburn for Vista Ridge to try and close out the game.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin American-Statesman

With elusive win over Round Rock, Vandegrift eyeing undisputed district crown

Vandegrift coach Drew Sanders knows that to claim an undisputed district title, you have to beat Round Rock. And to beat Round Rock, you have to win in the trenches. That’s what made Vandegrift’s 30-22 win over Round Rock on Friday at Monroe Stadium especially gratifying, considering that the Dragons had bullied their way past Vandegrift in each of the past two seasons while sharing the District 25-6A crown with the Vipers. ...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin American-Statesman

UIL to require best-of-3 playoff series in 5A, 6A baseball playoffs

The days of winning a coin flip and riding a red-hot arm to the state tournament are over for the state's largest high school baseball programs – at least for one season. At the UIL’s annual Legislative Council meeting on Monday, council members approved an amendment that will require a best-of-three series in all rounds of the Class 5A and Class 6A baseball playoffs leading up to the state tournament. The new rule, on a one-year pilot program, will take effect for the upcoming season.
TEXAS STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy