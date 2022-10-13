Read full article on original website
KHBS
Arkansas property tax deadline arrives
Ark. — The deadline for property tax payments has arrived in Arkansas. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in most counties...
KYTV
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas River commercial tonnage up 19.5% in September, up 4.5% year-to-date
Commercial tonnage shipped on the Arkansas River in the first nine months of 2022 is up 4.5%, with September tonnage up 18.5% and outbound tonnage up 54.3%, according to figures from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. September tonnage of 995,323 tons was up 19.5% compared with September 2021. Inbound shipments...
magnoliareporter.com
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River’s low levels disrupting barge traffic, affecting farmers during harvest
Despite rainfall in the Arkansas Delta during the weekend, the Mississippi River is getting close to all-time, historic lows and it is having an impact on farmers in the Natural State. Closures stopped a reported 2,000 barges and about 100 towboats. The water level had gotten so low that barge...
Arkansas State Fair has $2 Day on Oct. 17
A state fair promotion is running all day Monday is a discount on admission and parking.
Kait 8
VOTE 2022: A breakdown of Issue 2 in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With election season just around the corner, Region 8 News will begin to explain what issues you could see on the ballot. One of those issues Arkansans will see in the November election will be Issue 2. A vote for Issue 2 means support for increasing...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joins 18 governors opposing Biden administration union contract rule
A proposed federal rule to require collective bargaining in federal construction projects is facing opposition from many state leaders including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Arkansas clinic benefits from USDA rural health program gets new equipment
A government program to improve rural health care has benefited a clinic in Arkansas.
Arkansas Ballot Issue 4: What to know about voting on legalizing recreational marijuana
ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Of the four issues that will be found on the voting ballot in Arkansas, perhaps the most contentious is the choice of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana—Issue 4. Issue 4 is the only citizen-proposed measure on the...
Kait 8
Oct. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
menastar.com
Arkansas has 219 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arkansas using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage
It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Camping In Arkansas
If you love camping then you will absolutely love this list of the best places for camping in Arkansas! Maybe you weren’t sure where to find a great place to pitch a tent while you were looking at waterfalls in Arkansas or perhaps you were planning the perfect romantic getaway in Arkansas and wanted to spend a night camping! No matter what brought you to Arkansas, this is the perfect list for you!
Campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas could be boosted by Biden's pardons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
5newsonline.com
What to know ahead of freezing temperatures this week in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — It is time to pull out those boxes of winter clothes because frigid Canadian air is on its way to Arkansas. Freeze warnings are in effect for the early part of this week for Northwest Arkansas while the River Valley could see widespread frost with colder locations dropping below freezing. Being this cold this early into the fall is not the norm as record-low temperatures could be made this week.
Arkansas’ Only Authentic Ghost Town Calico Rock Within a Town
Have you ever heard of the abandoned ghost town of Calico Rock in Arkansas?. According to the historical marker, in the 1890s shanty taverns lined both banks of the lower Calico Creek. If you ever wondered about the words, "pepper sauce" bartenders during that time served something called "peppersauce" a local name for the homebrew-type drink they served to visitors who stopped at the steamboat landing from the nearby White River.
Arkansas Airbnb owner among global winners splitting $10M prize to build most OMG! stays
T-minus 10 seconds...and sleeping?
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge allocates opioid settlement money to fund drug courts
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is set to hold a briefing to discuss matters regarding the state’s drug courts.
