Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
Margery S. Wiles
Margery S. Wiles, 91, of DeGraff, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love, in Sidney, Ohio. She was born on December 15, 1930, in Champaign County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry Ellsworth and Elizabeth Euphemia (Barger) Sidders. In addition to her parents, Margery was preceded in death by her son, Ferman E. Wiles Jr.; two sisters, Sarah Ann Yoder, and Nellie Mae Lemmon; and two brothers, William R. Sidders, and Russell L. Sidders.
Richard R. Morse
Richard was born on January 4, 1931, in Lima, OH, the son of the late Charles and Opal McDorman Morse. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Chuck Morse, Joan Morse, Jackie Morse, and James Morse. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Chris) Garlock of Lima, OH,...
Logan County Manufacturing Day celebrated
Several ILHS upperclassmen who are considering employment after graduation got to experience the world of work during Logan County Manufacturing Day. Thursday, the group toured local manufacturers NX Automotive Logistics, Global Precision Parts and Powerbuilt. At each stop they learned about the company’s mission, available jobs, skills needed and future company needs. Students were able to see machinery and robotics in action and learn how it all fits into the supply chain.
Lakers, Falcons recently raised nearly $900 for cancer
The Indian Lake varsity volleyball team recently played in The Pink Out Game held at Graham. The Lakers and the Falcons teamed up for a silent auction to raise nearly $900 in one night for Lori Horn, who is on the road to recovery from stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer. Horn was at the game, along with her daughters and niece.
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
Antone “Tony” “Doc” Auske
Antone “Tony” “Doc” Auske, 61, of Bellefontaine, OH formerly of Indian Lake, OH passed away October 12, 2022, at his home. Tony was born on June 29, 1961, in Mobridge, SD, the son of the late Jim and Erma Auske. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Tom, and James “Junior” Auske.
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
Sneak peek of Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
In two weeks, 128 hand-selected vendors from across the country, along with thousands of event attendees, will make their way to Xenia for one of the region's biggest events of the season: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati. It all takes place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center....
Steakhouse leaving Easton Town Center in early 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steakhouse in Easton Town Center is preparing to close its kitchen after 20 years. At the end of its lease with no options for renewal, the Smith & Wollensky Restaurant Group is poised to close at the end of January 2023 in hopes of relocating elsewhere in Columbus, according to […]
How area cities are responding to loss of neighborhood trees
Patrick Higgins is more than halfway to his goal of planting 125 trees at the 5-acre Sugarcreek Twp. home he bought two years ago. “You don’t have to have five acres,” he said. “You can have a quarter of an acre and plant two or three native trees and make a difference.”
WL-S sweeps OHC in Cross Country; Laker girls take Mad River; BHS & Graham results
The West Liberty-Salem girls cross country team won its eighth consecutive Ohio Heritage Conference title Saturday at Cedarville University’s Elvin R. King Cross Country Course. This is the sixteenth OHC title in the program’s history. Team Scores: 1st WLS 20, 2nd Fairbanks 58, 3rd Cedarville 80, 4th Mechanicsburg...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
Anana the polar bear, 15, euthanized at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With no clear diagnosis, the Columbus Zoo announced it had to humanely euthanize one of its animals. Anana, the zoo’s 15-year-old polar bear, had an unknown condition that was causing unusual behavior, and rapidly got worse over the week of Oct. 9. The Columbus Zoo said it tried some initial treatments, […]
Evans Farms Gaining A Tex-Mex Restaurant
The Evans Farm Marketplace is about to gain a full-serve restaurant tenant. Yabo’s Tacos, which has Delaware County locations in Powell and Westerville as well as a restaurant in Hillard, will be opening at 5915 Evans Farm Drive in Lewis Center on November 1 according to social media. Yabo’s...
Lima Municipal Court records
Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
