Atlanta Falcons need this trade bust to step up in week six
Six weeks into the season there should be no questions the Atlanta Falcons have lost their trade for receiver Bryan Edwards so far. Edwards hasn’t had any impact on the team spending most of the season injured or failing to make plays. The most memorable play of the Atlanta...
NFL Twitter roasts Nathaniel Hackett and Brandon Staley for battle of worst head coach
The Broncos and Chargers both deserved to lose on Monday Night Football as Nathaniel Hackett and Brandon Staley tried to outdo the other with bad coaching. NFL fans have been cursed with some really bad football in primetime this season. Way too much of it has come courtesy of the Denver Broncos.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Bill Belichick skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding: Why didn’t Tom Brady?
Much was made about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady attending Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding on Friday night before a Sunday afternoon game. At this point in his career, it’s a surprise if Brady hits the practice field more than three times a week. He’s earned that right, no doubt, but when the 45-year-old quarterback looks lackluster less than 48 hours after attending a wedding in New York City, it’s bound to raise some questions.
May the best team lose: In the MLB postseason, it happens
Predictably, much of the baseball world is angst-ridden over the reality that the MLB postseason has, in their eyes, been marred by the victories of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Those two teams finished the regular season a combined 36 games behind the teams they just eliminated. Gabe...
Braves fans come to defense of Ronald Acuña for ‘lazy’ description
In Game 4 of their NLDS series against the Phillies, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña made a defensive mistake which led to JT Realmuto’s inside-the-park home run. He’s still getting called out for it days later. Acuña is a tremendous talent, and a five-tool player at his best....
Special Titans FanDuel Promo Code (Get $150 Guaranteed Before Offer Expires This Week)
Time is running out for you to claim a free $150 from FanDuel Sportsbook. The incredible offer ends this week, and it only takes a couple of minutes to secure your winnings. As the Titans prepare for a Week 7 divisional matchup with the Colts, you won’t want to miss out on an easy $150. To up the stakes, you’ll get three free months of NBA League Pass too!
Yankees exploit rain delay with pitching change for Game 5
The New York Yankees will take advantage of Monday’s rain delay by starting Nestor Cortes on three days rest against the Guardians in Game 5. As soon as the rain delay began on Monday night in New York, people on Twitter speculated the Yankees were going to gain an advantage by shifting the game to Tuesday.
