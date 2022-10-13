Read full article on original website
Related
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street rallied in its latest about-face in recent topsy-turvy trading. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures, was postponed Monday, taking away one factor that had been expected to drive trading. No specific reason was given, but the GDP report was likely to conflict with the confident tone of a Communist Party congress being held in Beijing, by showing the economy grew by as little as 3% in the...
Post Register
Stocks rally on Wall Street in latest volatile move
Wall Street kicked off a busy week of corporate earnings with a broad rally Monday, the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks. The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off Friday. The...
Post Register
US markets point higher with more corporate earnings on tap
U.S. markets pointed toward higher early Monday ahead of another batch of corporate earnings that are being released amid erratic market swings. Futures for the S&P rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrials ticked 1% higher before the opening bell.
Post Register
Global shares mostly higher as markets eye China meeting
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Monday as investors kept their eyes on a weeklong Communist Party congress in China. France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 5,961.27. Germany's DAX gained 0.5% to 12,498.72. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.5% to 6,894.84. The future for the Dow industrials was up 0.7%, while the contract for the S&P 500 gained 0.9%.
Tuesday briefing: What Xi Jinping plans for China – and the world – with five more years of power
Good morning. Yesterday, Jeremy Hunt enacted what the Guardian’s political correspondent, Peter Walker, described as a “polite coup”. Hunt gutted Liz Truss’s mini-budget, discarding all but two elements of her plan and, in a final blow to her legitimacy, scaled back the energy package that Truss announced in September. The energy price guarantee will only be universal until April – rather than 2024 – making a mockery of Conservative party taunts at the paucity of the Labour offering. So come April, voters will be facing higher mortgage payments, higher energy bills, and rising inflation all at the same time.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Smartphone maker Foxconn unveils EV for Taiwan brand Yulon
TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — The company that assembles smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands unveiled an electric SUV on Tuesday that will be produced for a Taiwanese automaker under a similar contract model. Foxconn Technology Group said the SUV will be sold by Yulon Motor...
Comments / 0