LGBTQ History Month: A Spotlight on New Collections
As part of our celebration of LGBTQ History Month this October, we are showcasing a few recent acquisitions on LGBTQ culture and history in Missouri by Special Collections at Washington University Libraries. Janey Archey Papers. Janey Archey is an activist, organizer, and educator in St. Louis focused on many intersectional...
Obituary: Malik Williams, student in Arts & Sciences, 22
Malik Williams, an undergraduate student in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, of a previously undiagnosed medical condition. He was 22. Williams is remembered as a quiet, calming presence who loved good food, history and gardening. He also was very funny, said...
University hires inaugural chief privacy officer
David Valentine-Elam has been named the inaugural chief privacy officer at Washington University in St. Louis, announced Monica Allen, the university’s vice chancellor and general counsel. He began the role Aug. 22. In his position, Valentine-Elam will develop a comprehensive program to ensure the protection of personal information entrusted...
Adeoye, Guilak, Gutmann, Kipnis elected to National Academy of Medicine
Election is one of the highest honors for contributions to health, medicine. Four faculty members at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, a part of the National Academy of Sciences. They are Opeolu M. Adeoye, MD; Farshid Guilak, PhD; David H. Gutmann, MD, PhD; and Jonathan Kipnis, PhD. Membership in the academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine, and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.
