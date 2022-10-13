ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Quinton Simon disappearance: Cops admit mom Leilani Simon’s location unknown

By Olivia Land, Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NWOeo_0iXqaan800

Police in Georgia are unsure of the whereabouts of Leilani Simon, the prime suspect in the disappearance of her son Quinton Simon, they said Thursday.

“I don’t know where she is currently today,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a press conference shortly after 1 p.m. ET.

Hadley emphasized cops “do not believe she is a flight risk at this time” after making the stunning revelation .

The update came less than 24 hours after law enforcement announced they believe 20-month-old Quinton — who disappeared from home in Savannah on October 5 — is deceased, and Leilani, 22, is the prime suspect.

However, police have provided no details as to why they believe Quinton is deceased .

It remains unclear if they have found the toddler’s remains.

Simon first reported her son missing at 9 a.m. the day he disappeared. He was allegedly last seen at the home she shared with her boyfriend as well as Quinton, her 3-year-old son, and her parents — who have legal custody of both children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgSoN_0iXqaan800
Leilani Simon is the prime suspect in the case of her missing son.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHQI3_0iXqaan800
Quinton Simon disappeared from home in Savannah, Georgia.
Family Handout

Simon reportedly told dispatchers she believed someone took her son from his playpen while she was sleeping.

However, at 5:30 a.m. that day, she had texted Quinton’s babysitter and told her not to come.

The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance became criminal in nature on Tuesday, shortly after Leilani’s mother told police she did not trust her daughter .

“She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Billie Jo Howell admitted in an interview.

While Hadley did not disclose the specific evidence that led investigators to believe Quinton was deceased, he confirmed they reached their conclusion through “multiple search warrants and interviews.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YLHM_0iXqaan800
Authorities aren’t sure where Leilani is.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j8qJC_0iXqaan800
It is unclear if the toddler’s remains were discovered.
Family Handout

“We only get one shot at this, we’re going to do it right,” he said of the fact that no formal charges have been announced at this time.

Hadley also thanked the FBI — which provided 40 officers to help with the investigation — for its continued support in the investigation.

Resident Supervisory Agent Will Clarke confirmed that the agency would continue to “deploy additional resources” as needed.

Both Hadley and Clarke expressed their sympathies for the distraught community.

“We know millions fell in love with Quinton the minute they saw his face,” Hadley said, while Clarke added the FBI “shares the sorrow” felt by the public.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''

Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s grandmother shares unusual Facebook message as video emerges of clash with babysitter

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however. “Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance

The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Mail

Toddler, 2, and eight-month-old baby girl become latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking death toll to 27: Boy, 2, died in 96 degree heat in vehicle while it was parked at Kids Campus daycare center in Alabama

A two-year-old and eight-month-old baby girl have become the latest American children to die in hot cars this year taking the death toll to 27. The two-year-old boy was left in a vehicle in the car park of Kids Campus daycare center off State Highway 75 in Oneonta, Alabama and found around 3.06pm yesterday afternoon.
ONEONTA, AL
Popculture

PnB Rock Murder: Family Officially Charged in Death of Rapper

A family has been charged in connection with the murder of Philadelphia-born rapper, PnB Rock. A father and son, and a woman have all been arrested and charged. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, KTLA reports. Trone's 17-year-old son faces the same charges. Investigators say the teen was the shooter, while Trone drove the getaway car. 38-year-old Shauntel Trone, Trone's wife, and the teen's stepmother, faces one count of accessory after the fact. The teen and Shauntel were taken into custody in LA on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Freddie Lee Trone was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Yak Gotti Targeted In Jail Stabbing After Being Labelled A Snitch, His Mom Reveals

Gotti has previously refuted claims that he’s been working with the government to build a case against Young Thug and Gunna. October has brought a lot of big updates regarding the upcoming YSL RICO trial, such as Young Thug’s questions for potential jurors, Gunna being denied bond for a third and final time, and the Fulton County District Attorney attempting to delay things by two months due to a large majority of the 28 defendants involved with the case still lacking legal representation.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Bringing Search Dogs to Missing Toddler Quinton Simon’s Home

Georgia police said Wednesday they are bringing search dogs to the Savannah home of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old who vanished a week ago. It’s at least the third time that authorities have canvassed the house where the little boy lived with his maternal grandmother, who had custody, and his mother and her boyfriend, who were reportedly about to be evicted. It comes a day after Chatham County police revealed they had obtained evidence they think will lead to a break in the case, though they did not provide further details. As the search has marched on, tensions have flared, with Quinton’s grandmother and his babysitter getting into a dramatic screaming match caught on camera.Today marks one week since Quinton Simon was reported missing. We will be at his home where he was last seen with a team of search dogs and investigators. We will spend today gathering and analyzing evidence. We expect to schedule a media briefing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/L2LKooNoJ6— Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 12, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
SAVANNAH, GA
TheDailyBeast

Missing Toddler Quinton Simon Believed Dead—With Mom Prime Suspect: Cops

Quinton Simon, the Georgia toddler who captured headlines after disappearing a week ago, is believed to be dead, police confirmed.Quinton went missing Oct. 5, last seen at approximately 6 a.m. after his mother, Leilani Simon, texted his babysitter to tell her he would not be coming that day. At 9:40 a.m., Simon reported the 20-month-old missing and allegedly told cops that his biological father had taken him. Police said that was not the case.On Wednesday night, Chatham County police confirmed the worst case scenario was likely true: that Quinton was dead.“We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Debbie Collier: New image shows murdered Georgia woman’s van hours before she was found burned in ravine

An unsettling new image shows Deborah “Debbie” Collier’s van traveling down a Georgia road hours before she was found murdered in a ravine. A traffic camera captured Collier’s rented Chrysler Pacifica near a school at 2.17pm on 10 September, the suspected day of her killing, Habersham County Sheriff’s Investigator George Cason said. The vehicle is believed to have been heading toward a Family Dollar store where Collier was last seen. Collier’s remains were found on 11 September in a wooded area on the side of a state road in Clarkesville. The 59-year-old woman had been reported missing the day...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy