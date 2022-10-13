ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returns to practice

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to practice Thursday, a positive sign for his availability for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor did not play in the Week 5 victory against the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury that also kept him out of practice on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL rushing champion sustained the injury in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 4 loss against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor, 23, has rushed for 328 yards and a touchdown and has nine catches for 44 yards in four games this season. He was held to 54 yards in the first meeting with the Jaguars, a 24-0 loss in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media

Ashe Post & Times

