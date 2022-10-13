NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) is taken off the field with an injury in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoffs-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennesee Titans Practice
Sep 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) pulls in a catch during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Also on Saturday,...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jets Packers Football
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Report: Broncos activating S Justin Simmons for 'MNF'
The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported. Simmons has missed the past four games with an injured quad. Denver designated him for a return from injured reserve last week. He was hurt in the Broncos' season opener at Seattle. Simmons, 28,...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?
GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension
The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo after playing his first two seasons for the Carolina Panthers. A seventh-round pick by Carolina in 2018, he has recorded 27 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 46 career games. --Field Level Media
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game with concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was injured midway into the third quarter after he was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The tackle caused Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. Mitchell Trubisky replaced Pickett, who completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards. He tossed his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter, a 6-yard scoring strike to Najee Harris. Pickett, 24, was selected by the Steelers with the 20th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. In two previous games this season, Pickett went 44 of 65 passing for 447 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. --Field Level Media
NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns for the Bills, who have the best record in the AFC. Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown, Gabe Davis had a scoring catch and Kaiir Elam also had an interception...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott says he expects to return next week
If Dak Prescott has his way, he will be under center for the Dallas Cowboys next weekend when the Detroit Lions come to town. Prescott hasn't played since sustaining a fractured right thumb in Dallas' season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was taking snaps and throwing passes last week and was listed as questionable to face the Eagles, although coach Mike McCarthy indicated he wanted the seventh-year quarterback...
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz will have surgery later Monday, multiple reports said. Wentz could land on injured reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games. ...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets
GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offense: F The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off...
Report: X-rays negative for Bucs' Cameron Brate (neck)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate underwent testing and X-rays on his neck showed no fractures, ESPN reported Monday. Brate, 31, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital late Sunday night following a scary helmet-to-helmet collision. He was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. ...
