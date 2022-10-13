NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: WR Josh Gordon out in Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith (59) walks on the sideline during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp
Aug 5, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) celebrate after a defensive stop during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) leaps over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jets Packers Football
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars
NFL roundup: Bills edge Chiefs in AFC Divisional round rematch
Josh Allen threw the decisive 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 remaining and Taron Johnson sealed the contest with an interception 13 seconds later as the Buffalo Bills notched a 24-20 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs…
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Broncos activating S Justin Simmons for 'MNF'
The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported.
Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
Jets Stun Packers At Lambeau To Improve To 4-2
Drew and Mark break down the surprising win for the New York Jets over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFL.
NFL: Tennesee Titans Practice
Sep 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) pulls in a catch during practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Wants More Simple Approach on Offense
The Green Bay Packers managed only 10 points during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has ideas for the solution.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets
Green Bay doesn't have a whole lot to be pleased about after turning in a second straight subpar performance, this time in front of a critical home crowd.
Jets Packers blocked punt
Jets safety Will Parks runs in for a touchdown after a blocked punt against the Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. The special teams had some bright spots, despite several miscues.
