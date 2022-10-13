ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWK 13 News

Man accused of Huntington murder, co-defendant indicted

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of murder was indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County. Orlando Scott, of Huntington, was charged with murder in November of 2021 after Huntington Police say he admitted to shooting 42-year-old Calvin Adudu, also of Huntington. Adudu died as a result of the shooting. Anderson’s co-defendant, Kenneth Griffin, was […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Sheriff: Logan County man charged with murder of mother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/16/22, 4:15 p.m. Deputies have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in Logan County in which a man is accused of gunning down his mother-in-law. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings has been charged with the murder of Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening. Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42. Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just...
STOLLINGS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Grand jury indicts man in 1993 Cabell County murder case

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted for murder in connection to a woman’s death nearly 30 years ago. According to a recent indictment, Ricky Louie Woody, 59 is being charged with unlawfully, feloniously, willfully, maliciously, and deliberately slaying, and murdering Melissa Martinez, A.K.A. Lisa Estepp of Cabell County in 1993. He is currently […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

15 arrested in drug warrant sweep

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A drug warrant sweep netted 15 arrests in Wayne County and surrounding areas, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Monday. Thompson said the arrests followed investigations throughout the county by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The sheriff identified the following suspects and their charges:. -...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

13 arrested following Louisa drug raid

LOUISA, Ky. — Louisa Police went to a house on Lackey Avenue Thursday evening to investigate reports of two men dealing drugs, but they came away with much more. Police were investigating reports from confidential informants that Gary Byars, 48, and Jason Maynard, 29, were selling drugs from the address.
LOUISA, KY
WSAZ

Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE (9:06 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17): The Charleston Police Department says Quenin Brown was found and is safe. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing child. CPD says that 13-year-old Quenin Brown was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1000 block of 7th […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Authorities seek assistance in locating 13 year old boy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Police Department is currently seeking assistance in determining the whereabouts of a missing boy in Kanawha County. According to reports from the Charleston Police Department, Quentin Brown, 13 of Charleston, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Brown’s last known whereabouts were...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man convicted in 2017 Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County criminal jury deliberated for just more than an hour Friday evening before convicting a Huntington man for killing a woman and dismembering her body. The 12-member panel convicted Argie Jeffers on two criminal counts including first degree murder. Jeffers took the stand in...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Logan County 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: (12:14 P.M. Oct. 16, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Kaelynn Richardson has been found safe. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office says Kaelynn Richardson went missing from the Saunders Fork area. They say she could be […]
Portsmouth Daily Times

Muskingum County man arrested for rape

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County

HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
IRONTON, OH

