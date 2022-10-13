Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man charged in Huntington cold case murder from nearly 30 years ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been indicted in a Huntington cold case murder investigation dating back nearly 30 years, the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Lisa Estepp in 1993, prosecutors say. Woody is...
Man accused of Huntington murder, co-defendant indicted
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of murder was indicted by a grand jury in Cabell County. Orlando Scott, of Huntington, was charged with murder in November of 2021 after Huntington Police say he admitted to shooting 42-year-old Calvin Adudu, also of Huntington. Adudu died as a result of the shooting. Anderson’s co-defendant, Kenneth Griffin, was […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Logan County man charged with murder of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 10/16/22, 4:15 p.m. Deputies have made an arrest following a fatal shooting in Logan County in which a man is accused of gunning down his mother-in-law. Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings has been charged with the murder of Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42,...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with the death of his mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman Saturday evening. Police say Zachary Curtis Ball, 22, of Stollings, WV, is accused of shooting his mother-in-law Lamanda Lynn Vance, 42. Logan County Sheriff Paul D. Clemens said the shooting happened just...
Grand jury indicts man in 1993 Cabell County murder case
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been indicted for murder in connection to a woman’s death nearly 30 years ago. According to a recent indictment, Ricky Louie Woody, 59 is being charged with unlawfully, feloniously, willfully, maliciously, and deliberately slaying, and murdering Melissa Martinez, A.K.A. Lisa Estepp of Cabell County in 1993. He is currently […]
West Virginia man charged with murder in shooting death of mother-in-law
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a deadly shooting in Logan County, West Virginia on Saturday evening. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens says the shooting happened in the community of Pecks Mill on Huffman Branch Rd. and that deputies were dispatched at around 8:30 p.m. 22-year-old Zachary Curtis Ball, of Stollings, was […]
WSAZ
15 arrested in drug warrant sweep
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A drug warrant sweep netted 15 arrests in Wayne County and surrounding areas, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Monday. Thompson said the arrests followed investigations throughout the county by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit. The sheriff identified the following suspects and their charges:. -...
mountain-topmedia.com
13 arrested following Louisa drug raid
LOUISA, Ky. — Louisa Police went to a house on Lackey Avenue Thursday evening to investigate reports of two men dealing drugs, but they came away with much more. Police were investigating reports from confidential informants that Gary Byars, 48, and Jason Maynard, 29, were selling drugs from the address.
WSAZ
Man found guilty of killing, dismembering woman
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman in September 2017 has been found guilty Friday evening, our crew at the Cabell County Courthouse said. Argie Jeffers had taken the stand in his own defense earlier in the day Friday. Jeffers stands convicted of killing...
WSAZ
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Mingo Co. Sheriff searching for driver captured passing school bus
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a black SUV that was caught on surveillance video passing a stopped school bus. The incident happened Monday morning around 7:30 in the Belo area while a student was about to get on the bus.
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
Missing 13-year-old boy found
UPDATE (9:06 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17): The Charleston Police Department says Quenin Brown was found and is safe. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing child. CPD says that 13-year-old Quenin Brown was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1000 block of 7th […]
Authorities seek assistance in locating 13 year old boy
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Police Department is currently seeking assistance in determining the whereabouts of a missing boy in Kanawha County. According to reports from the Charleston Police Department, Quentin Brown, 13 of Charleston, has been missing since Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Brown’s last known whereabouts were...
wchstv.com
Records: Charleston woman charged after young children found unattended in roadway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County woman has been arrested after police reportedly found three young children wandering unattended in a roadway and their home in deplorable conditions. Amanda Jane Hogue, 31, of Charleston is charged with child abuse creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint...
Metro News
Man convicted in 2017 Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Cabell County criminal jury deliberated for just more than an hour Friday evening before convicting a Huntington man for killing a woman and dismembering her body. The 12-member panel convicted Argie Jeffers on two criminal counts including first degree murder. Jeffers took the stand in...
UPDATE: Missing Logan County 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: (12:14 P.M. Oct. 16, 2022) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says Kaelynn Richardson has been found safe. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office says Kaelynn Richardson went missing from the Saunders Fork area. They say she could be […]
wchstv.com
Man arrested after accused of firing shot near woman who had been following him in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man was arrested after a woman claimed he fired a shot in the ground in her direction after she followed him in a vehicle because he allegedly had been prowling around her home. Travis Allen Sigman, 28, of...
Muskingum County man arrested for rape
Sheriff David Thoroughman stated that the Portsmouth Police Department received a report on Monday, October 10, 2022, stating that an underage female had inappropriate pictures and videos on her cell phone. The Sheriff’s Office was later notified by Adena Pike Medical Center, located in Pike County, that the female victim...
Murder investigation underway in Lincoln County
HAMLIN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a murder in Lincoln County on Thursday night. WVSP along with units from the Hamlin Police Department responded to a shooting on Sand Gap Road just after 6:30 on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Richard Vance of Branchland. Vance […]
mountain-topmedia.com
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
