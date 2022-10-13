Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
186 Hawaiians Sue U.S. For Navy Fuel Contamination Of Red Hill Honolulu Fresh Water SupplyYoel DavidsonHonolulu, HI
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"Kennardo G. JamesHemingway, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
WMBF
Chicken, rice, sausage & spice! Don’t miss the Loris Bog-Off Festival this weekend
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - You can join the more than 30,000 people who will flood into the city of Loris for the 43rd annual Loris Bog-Off Festival. Bog is a dish generally made with chicken, rice, sausage and a variety of spices. The city of Loris counts down to the...
wfxb.com
From Boat Shows to Chicken Bog and Farmers Markets… Here are the Details on Some Great Local Events
The Annual Loris Bog-Off kicks off tomorrow morning at 9:00am. The festival began all the way back in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved with craft vendors, music and kids activities. the 33rd Annual Wooden Boat Show will be down in Georgetown tomorrow and Sunday. Enjoy...
Beach Bites: Very gracious at the Gracious Pig
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When it comes to the coast, people usually don’t think about barbecue as seafood reigns supreme. We are keeping on the Beach Bites trail to check out some smoky goodness in Surfside Beach. Trying too hard isn’t something they have to do at the Gracious Pig. It’s about sticking to […]
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
myhorrynews.com
Loris Bog-Off winner learned chicken bog recipe from watching grandfather cook
Pepper Lilly was a lucky man Saturday. In his second time ever competing in the Loris Bog-Off cooking contest, he took home a first place trophy during the 43rd annual festival. "It feels great," he said after being named the winner thanks to his chicken bog recipe that wowed the...
The Hangout hosts a series of weekly events filled with dancing, food and fun
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Our next stop for Peagler’s Picks takes us to The Hangout at Broadway at the Beach. It’s a venue where you can let your hair down, hang out and dance on tables. During the month of October, The Hangout hosts a series of weekly events for you and your family […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Greek Festival back in full swing after 2 years of drive-through events
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Greek Festival is back in full swing after two years of drive-through events. The 31st annual Myrtle Beach Greek Festival returns to its full glory after the pandemic forced it to be drive-through for the last two years. The festival takes place...
WMBF
A local restaurant is shining bright at Broadway at The Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Melt is locally owned and operated restaurant in Broadway at the Beach!. They specializes in wood-fired pizza, artisan grilled sandwiches and specialty drinks!. Our Halley Murrow went to check out these flavorful dishes that ‘melt’ in your mouth.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood
A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
WMBF
Calabash restaurant ‘heavily damaged’ in Sunday morning fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning, badly damaging the business. According to the Calabash Fire Department, firefighters responded just after 5:30 a.m. to a structure fire at Tony’s Pizza on River Road. Minutes later when crews arrived, smoke was already billowing out of the building and fire was showing through the roof.
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
WMBF
The Oak Ridge Boys are back in the Grand Strand this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Oak Ridge Boys are back with the Front Porch Singin’ Tour at the Alabama Theater. They have the most distinctive and recognizable sound in the music industry. The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of The Oak Ridge Boys have spawned dozens of Country...
wfxb.com
Wild Water & Wheels May No Longer Be a Place for Fun in the Sun
A local water park may no longer be a place to go for some fun in the sun. An application has been filed in Surfside Beach to reassign properties and the list includes the Wild Water and Wheels site with requests to reuse the area for multi-family and commercial units.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
The Post and Courier
22-story Myrtle Beach area resort high-rise still empty a week after being called unsafe
MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach area high-rise was recently evacuated after repair work under the 22-story oceanfront tower revealed concerns about the condition of its steel foundation. A public notice sign posted on the entryway of the Renaissance Tower at the Myrtle Beach Resort on Oct. 14 reads,...
Funeral for slain Atlantic Beach councilman, family set for Tuesday
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral for a slain Atlantic Beach councilman and two family members is set for Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum. The funeral for James DeWitt and his family will be held Tuesday in Conway, Quattlebaum said. He said the town is focused on assisting and supporting […]
Coastal Observer
Competition grows for boat builders using a different form of wood
During last year’s Wooden Boat Show, Henry Culberson debuted his hand-crafted, solar-powered Greta T boat. This year, the Hagley resident is working with his grandsons – Henry Thomas Swinnie, 7, and Barrett Swinnie, 6 – to create a replica of the Greta T for the event’s corrugated boat regatta.
abcnews4.com
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity again; expansion project underway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking lots at Myrtle Beach International airport remain near capacity, but a project is underway to remedy the problem, the airport said Friday in a Facebook post. The airport said it will be adding hundreds of new spaces, most of them in the long-term lot. “We thank you for your […]
African-American woman in Myrtle Beach gets parking space repainted after hers is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — An HOA repainted a parking space to match the other spaces after an African-American woman told News13 she had an “uneasy feeling” when the HOA initially painted her parking space black, while the rest were painted white. News13 ran the initial story on Monday. By Wednesday, the parking space was painted […]
