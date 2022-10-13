Read full article on original website
Sarah Jessica Parker’s kids: Meet her 3 children with Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since May 1997 — and the couple have three children to show for their longtime love. The duo met through the actress’ brothers’ Naked Angels theater company in 1991, and the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor asked the “Sex and the City” star out on a date the following year. The couple’s eventual wedding, which took place at a Manhattan synagogue, was a surprise to all 100 guests, who thought they were simply attending a party. The duo went on to start their family in 2002, with the “And Just Like That” star showing...
See Inside the Homes of the Property Brothers: Photos of Drew, Jonathan and J.D. Scott’s Houses
HGTV viewers love seeing the Property Brothers work their magic! It comes as no surprise that Drew Scott and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, live in gorgeous homes of their own. Their older brother, J.D. Scott, who has appeared on several of their home design shows in the past, turned to his brothers to give his house a makeover.
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
Drew Scott Reveals Sentimental Meaning Behind the Cradle in Son Parker James’ Nursery
Property Brothers star Drew Scott added sentimental personal touches to his son Parker’s nursery. The HGTV star and his wife, Linda Phan, revealed that one of the pieces of furniture in the room once belonged to the new dad and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott. In a video shared...
‘Fixer Upper: The Castle’ Preview: The Disappointment in Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Ambitious Project
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime project,” Chip Gaines declares as he walks up a dilapidated staircase in the premiere of Fixer Upper: The Castle. Truer words…. The building is Waco, Texas’ Cottonland Castle (below). Completed in 1913 for $75,000 — the equivalent of $2 million today — the 4,300-square-foot property is one of the most ambitious projects the husband-and-wife renovation team behind Fixer Upper and the Magnolia brand have taken on.
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Elvis Presley’s Family Confirms He Hid A Lot About His Appearance With Dye, Facelifts, And More
Elvis Presley is known as much for his voice as he is for his sharp looks. But fans only saw what the King of Rock and Roll wanted them to see. Just as countless people from decades ago into present day have wrestled with their appearance, so too did Elvis, who pursued facelifts and hair dye to look a certain way, while also carefully keeping his webbed toes a secret from the adoring crowds.
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver Reunite 11 Years After Split For Son Patrick’s 29th Birthday
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with their son Patrick for a cute family photo to celebrate his 29th birthday on Monday, September 19. The Terminator star and his ex-wife had huge smiles on as Patrick held up a dessert with a birthday message on it. Despite having split up back in 2011, Arnold, 75, and Maria, 66, both looked glad to celebrate their son’s special day.
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Daytime Emmy Winner Expecting Baby No. 1 With Big Bang Theory Alum
It’s the start of a new chapter for one lucky celebrity couple. Congratulations are in order for As the World Turns and Guiding Light’s Tom Pelphrey and Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco, who are expecting their first child together. The former soap actor shared a photo of the couple holding mugs labeled “papa bear” and “mama bear” and announced, “And then it was even more better. Love you more than ever, Kaley.”
Luke Bell’s cause of death revealed after country star dies aged 32
Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed, after he was found dead on 29 August in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 32. The country singer had been reported missing for several days and was believed to have been in Tucson for a concert. Bell’s body was found...
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Tim McGraw Couldn’t Adore Faith Hill More in This Lovey-Dovey Birthday Post
Happy birthday, Faith Hill! The country singer turns 55 on Wednesday (Sept. 21), and her adoring husband, Tim McGraw, wrote quite the tribute to his bride to share on social media. The "Down on the Farm" singer created a slideshow of pictures set to his song "My Best Friend," showing...
Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’
Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
Jon Gosselin Accused of Destroying Daughter Hannah's Business, Life
Jon Gosselin is widely considered to be one of the worst fathers in the history of reality television, which is really saying something. The genre has given us plenty of bad dads over the years, but Jon somehow keeps finding ways to inch back toward the top of the list in new and creative ways.
