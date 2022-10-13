ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

Virginia parents charged with homicide after 2-year-old daughter dies from fentanyl-mixed drug overdose

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The parents of a Virginia 2-year-old have been charged with homicide, an upgrade from the previous charges of felony child neglect , after the official cause of death of the toddler was found to be due to a fentanyl-mixed drug overdose.

The parents of the child, Anna Elizabeth Raines, 29, and Jesse Alan Gunn, 37, were arrested after officers from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office arrived at their home, located in the 100 block of Aberfeldy Way, on July 7 to find the child was not breathing. Shortly after, medics determined the toddler was dead, according to the release.

Both parents were charged with felony child neglect, which was recently upgraded to homicide charges after the official findings of their daughter’s cause of death in a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause of death was listed in the report as “Acute combined fentanyl and Xylazine overdose in addition to nicotine exposure; Laboratory evidence of SARS-Covid 19 Infection.”

Raines and Gunn were served the warrants for homicide on Oct. 13 at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Robert Holder
4d ago

I wish I had a child to love!!! and these parents spend a long time in jail

Alejandro Moreno Rivias
4d ago

It's cazy and very sad!! Poor angel now this little one is in a better place!!!

