Harry Styles and Lizzo Reunite Backstage at His Final Chicago Show: 'So Much Fun'
In April, Styles brought out Lizzo during his set on the second weekend of Coachella music festival Name a better duo than Harry Styles and Lizzo — we'll wait. On Saturday night, Lizzo made it to Styles' final show in Chicago during his Love On Tour and hung out backstage. "Anyways… I had so much fun w Harry yesterday," the 34-year-old "Truth Hurts" singer wrote on Twitter alongside a photo high-fiving the Harrys House singer. Anyways… I had so much fun w Harry yesterday 😄🤚🏾 pic.twitter.com/2qk3JejbtR— FOLLOW...
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Sweet Video Montage of the 'Magic' Summer Spent with Their 2 Kids
Bruce Willis and his family had the most magical summer together. On Sunday, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video montage on Instagram documenting the family's favorite moments from this summer, set to Maren Morris' 2019 hit, "Bones." "We don't believe in perfection over here but...
Kyle Richards Shares Hilarious Response to Being Called Out for a Price Tag on Her Shoe at BravoCon
The Halloween Ends actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at her BravoCon fashion blunder Kyle Richards handled her BravoCon fashion faux pas like a champ. Hot off of her Halloween Ends press tour, the actress joined her fellow Bravolebrities at the convention in New York City this past weekend. Though not nearly as spooky as the slasher films, the actress did experience something scary during a panel: a fashion mishap. An Instagram carousel posted by the official Bravo account shared some "LEWKS" from a panel...
'Southern Charm' 's Patricia Altschul Shares Health Update on Butler Michael 22 Months After Stroke
Michael the Butler seems to be in good spirits 22 months after suffering a stroke — though his former employer and Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul says he can always use a kind word from fans. Altschul, 81, shared an update with fans at the Southern Charm panel on...
Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Celebrate 'Beautiful Sunday' Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole dedicated their daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to the church in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, the Masked Singer host revealed on Instagram Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole are celebrating a special milestone in their daughter's life. The Masked Singer host, 42, shared photos on Instagram late Sunday reflecting on a beautiful day with part of his family as he and the model dedicated daughter Onyx Ice, 4 weeks, to their church. "Such a beautiful Sunday! Onyx Ice Cole Cannon was dedicated to Yahweh today!!!"...
David Alan Grier, Shania Twain and Martin Short Complete ABC's Beauty and the Beast Anniversary Special Cast
ABC previously announced that H.E.R. will play the role of Belle and Josh Groban will portray the Beast in the special, which airs Dec. 15 ABC's Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special has invited a few more guests to the table! ABC announced on Monday that Martin Short will wax poetic as Lumière, David Alan Grier will clock in as Cogsworth and Shania Twain will portray Mrs. Potts — who was first voiced in the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film by recently passed stage and screen legend Angela...
Luke Bryan Had 'So Much Fun Being a Fan for a Night' at Post Malone's Nashville Show: 'Blew My Mind'
Bryan attended Malone's show on Sunday night in Nashville Post Malone and Luke Bryan were fast friends during their meetup after the "Fall Apart" singer's show. On Sunday night, the country star attended Malone's Twelve Carat Tour show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and shared photos from the night on social media. "Thanks for having me. What a show," Bryan, 46, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos with the "Circles" performer. "Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night." Malone,...
Brandi Glanville Says Son Mason Cibrian Went into Modeling for the Money: I Was 'Cutting Him Off'
The RHOBH alum tells PEOPLE she’s been very protective of her son since he signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management, adding: “I'm on all the emails” Brandi Glanville is one proud mom! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tells PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 that her sons — Mason Edward Cibrian, 19, and Jake Austin Cibrian, 15, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian — are "the loves of my life." "Jake has straight As. He's in Europe right now with this class visiting, and...
MAFS' Dr. Jessica Griffin Marries Jon Francetic on 'Perfect Magical Day': 'One for the Books'
"Our love story is one for the books… and it will always be my favorite love story," Griffin shared celebrating her wedding to Jon Francetic Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic are now husband and wife! The Married at First Sight counselor and season 6 cast mate tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony Sunday held at Ventosa Vineyards in Seneca Lake, NY. Both Griffin and Francetic shared photos on Instagram from their wedding and opened up about what their "perfect magical day" meant to them. "Jon, before you....
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
"Rockstar world tour wife," Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself in the caption of Friday's Instagram post, in which she wore head-to-toe black and showed off her Blink-182 tour look Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker's biggest groupie. The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her man's band Blink-182 on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks Saturday on Instagram, featuring an oversized Boohoo hoodie printed with the band's name. She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots...
Taylor Swift Teases Mysterious 'Midnights' Lyric in Times Square as She Unveils Release Schedule
A Spotify billboard in Times Square featuring a Midnights lyric arrived around the same time Swift shared the album release schedule, which features two music video drops and talk show appearances Taylor Swift is getting fans ready for the upcoming release of Midnights on Friday. After announcing the release week schedule for her incoming 10th studio album via social media, the 11-time Grammy winner teamed up with Spotify to tease a brand-new lyric via a billboard in New York City's Times Square as the clock struck midnight on...
America's Got Talent and The Voice Alum Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Determined
The singer was found dead at 41 in his Nashville residence on July 18 Former America's Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal's cause of death has been determined. The Nashville-based singer, who competed on season 15 of AGT and season 11 of The Voice, died at 41 on July 18 in his apartment. The coroner determined that Neal died from "acute combined drug toxicity," and his death was ruled an accident. (The news was first reported by the New York Post's Page Six and subsequently confirmed by multiple outlets.) A...
Cardi B Says Son Wave, 13 Months, Is 'All Mine' as He Prepares to Take Steps Outside: Photos
The rapper and husband Offset welcomed son Wave Set in September 2021 Cardi B's little boy is on the move! The "Up" rapper, 30, shared a series of adorable snaps of her 13-month-old son Wave Set on her Instagram Stories Sunday, featuring a cute shot of Wave standing up tall while getting ready to take some steps outside. Wave, whom Cardi shares with husband Offset, looks too cute in a knit quarter zip, navy cargo pants and a gray beanie as he looks up at the camera with his...
Usher Brings Issa Rae on Stage During His Las Vegas Residency: 'Can I Just Serenade You?'
“Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you?" Usher asked Emmy-nominated actress Issa Rae as he invited her on stage while performing in Las Vegas Issa Rae became Usher's "Superstar"! The actress, 37, was invited on stage by Usher, 44, during Saturday's show of his Las Vegas residency and was treated to an intimate performance of his song "Superstar." The moment was shared on Usher's Instagram page. Usher, who kicked off his residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in July, is heard...
James Corden Responds To Restaurant Calling Him An 'Abusive' Customer
The owner of Balthazar called Corden "the most abusive customer... since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."
Pregnant Billie Lourd Shows Off Her Baby Bump at Los Angeles Ticket to Paradise Premiere
Billie Lourd first revealed she's expecting her second baby with husband Austen Rydell — with whom she shares 2-year-old son Kingston — at the film's London premiere last month Billie Lourd is showing off another glam maternity look! The pregnant actress appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Ticket to Paradise, on Monday at the Regency Village Theatre. Lourd made a solo appearance on the carpet wearing a black, off-shoulder velvet dress. She accessorized the look with silver earrings that matched the floral embellishment at the bottom...
Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5
Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
George Clooney and Wife Amal Hit the Red Carpet for Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles Premiere
Amal Clooney accompanied husband George Clooney to the L.A. premiere of his upcoming Julia Roberts-costarring film Ticket to Paradise, in theaters Friday George Clooney was joined by wife Amal Clooney on the red carpet for Ticket to Paradise's Los Angeles premiere. On Monday, the Ocean's franchise star, 61, and wife Amal, 44, were on hand at the Regency Village Theatre alongside the film's costars Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd, as well as director Ol Parker. George wore a silver suit while Amal opted for a red patterned dress...
Dolores Catania Reveals She's Living with Boyfriend Paulie Connell: 'He Wants to Make My Life Better'
Things are getting serious between The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul "Paulie" Connell. When the reality star was asked during the "Let Me Tell You Something About Our Families" panel at BravoCon 2022 if she'd consider moving in with Connell, she revealed, "I already do," adding that they decided to take that next step in their relationship "last December."
