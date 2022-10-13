ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QucJQ_0iXqX8ok00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Here’s a little good news for folks looking for an apartment in Southern Nevada. Little being the key word.

Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up — both slightly –according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.

Based on data prepared for the association by CoStar, monthly apartment rents for Southern Nevada averaged $1,451 in the third quarter, down from $1,480 in the second quarter. The third quarter average, however, is still up from the same period in 2021, an average of $1,403, the report said.

Robin Lee, executive director of the apartment group, said in a Thursday news release that even though the Las Vegas valley has seen a huge jump in rental prices since the start of the pandemic, the area remains attractive with an affordable cost of living when compared with other western markets.

“Rents are expected to continue to decrease through the remainder of the year as vacancy rises from the all-time low we saw in 2021,” Lee said. “Even with record-setting inflation, local rents are still lower than the national average.”

Lee said the third-quarter monthly average nationwide is about $1,630.

The data from CoStar, an online real estate information marketplace, said the average vacancy rate in the valley for the third quarter is 7.5%, a bump of 3.6% for the third quarter of 2021. The report said Southern Nevada has more than 13,500 vacant apartment units.

The Nevada State Apartment Association also said about 8,600 apartment units are under construction, “which will expand existing apartment inventory by 4.9% once complete.” Most of the construction is in Henderson and Summerlin, the release said.

One study in May — by San Francisco-based Stessa Inc., an accounting software company for real estate investors — said that rent in the Las Vegas valley was up 24.8% from 2019 to 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 14

fed up AMERICAN
4d ago

Doesn't HELP EXISTING RENTERS 1 IOTA! RETROACTIVE RETURN OF INCREASES IMPOSED OVER LAST 2-1/2 YEARS WOULD HELP IF IMPOSED RENT CONTROLS NOW FOR THOSE HERE 2 YEARS AGO. ITS THE GROWTH ALLOWED DURING COVID KILLING US. WE PAID ON TIME WHEN MANY COULDN'T AND WE GOT SCREWED WHILE LANDLORDS PROFITTED.

Reply(1)
8
Susan Jansen
4d ago

really whats down its ridicously inflated . 1 bedroom apt $1600 per month. 2 bedroom apartment $2,200 plus utilities

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
constructiondive.com

$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas

Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kiiky.com

15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Las Vegas 2022 | Requirements

Las Vegas is the ideal location to start a career in nail technology. The busy salons in Vegas are constantly crowded with tourists who want to get groomed before going out, so there is never a dull moment there. In the City of Lights, there is always a demand for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Las Vegas coffee shop makes sure everyone is included

LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) - One Las Vegas coffee shop is making a huge difference in their local community by making sure everyone is included. The shop is called Dig It Coffee Co., and owner Taylor Chaney said she believes in everyone’s abilities. She said she realized the need after being inspired by her sister who was born with Down Syndrome and founding The Garden Foundation. The organization helps everyone find purpose in some kind of meaningful work that is compatible with their abilities. What started out as just a coffee delivery service launched into a full-blown coffee shop staffed by many incredible people, each of whom are appreciated and celebrated for their hard work and diverse experiences as individuals!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mt. Charleston pop-up lodge Pine Dining offering weekday menu

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Weekday lunch is now being offered at the pop-up lodge experience on Mt. Charleston, but the experience is available for only one week for now. A spokesperson says Pine Dining, the culinary concept at the former site of the Mt. Charleston Lodge, has a weekday menu available from now until Sunday, Oct. 23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grant A Gift Gala Goes Blue

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Grant A Gift for Autism Foundation Gala is back for another year of raising funds and fun on Allegiant Field. Roqui Theus talked with Kate Lowenhar-Fisher to give us all the details.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion

Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a […] The post Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Nevada Woman Kicked Off Plane Over Dog Admits She Lost Her Cool

A Las Vegas woman who was kicked off a plane is speaking exclusively to Inside Edition. The incident happened on a Delta flight leaving Atlanta for New York. It started when Anna Dugan was told to put her dog in a carrying case. The 32-year-old woman says she complied but called the flight attendant “petty.” That’s when she was allegedly told to grab her things and get off the plane. Dugan began to become angry at the flight attendant and threw a bottle at another passenger.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy