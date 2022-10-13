Read full article on original website
Pritzker receives failing grade for fiscal policy from Cato
(The Center Square) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker got a failing grade in a public policy organization’s fiscal policy report card on governors. The Cato Institute examined the tax and spending choices made by governors since 2020. Governors receiving an A grade are those who have cut taxes and spending the most, while governors receiving an F, like Pritzker, have increased taxes and spending the most.
Poll: Illinois Voters Not Enthused About Pritzker Run For President
A recent statewide poll that gives Governor JB Pritzker a big lead in his bid for re-election also finds that Illinoisans aren’t particularly interested in seeing Pritzker try to move up to the White House. Pritzker’s future political ambitions have been the subject of a lot of speculation after...
NFIB questions Oxfam’s rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam’s Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
WalletHub: Chicago in the top ten most affected by inflation
(The Center Square) – A new report looks at specific metrics to determine which cities are the most affected by inflation. Major cities at each end of Illinois could be doing better. The report done by WalletHub shows which cities in America are feeling the effects of rising inflation....
Bailey: State Spending Too Much On Elementary/Secondary Education
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey says Illinois is spending too much on elementary and secondary education. While Governor JB Pritzker has campaigned on boosting funding to public schools around the state, Bailey tells Crain’s Chicago Business that the state has too many mandates and has tried to create a one-size-fits-all approach that doesn’t work well in many Downstate schools. Bailey says there should be more emphasis on helping young people learn trades instead of focusing on steering them toward college.
Illinois quick hits: Two-thirds of all rebate checks sent; early voting totals; encouraging mammograms
If you haven’t already, it’s too late to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue in order to get the state-issued, one-time taxpayer-funded rebates. Comptroller Susana Mendoza said her office has already sent out about 66% of the 6 million rebate checks of $50 per person, $100 per dependent and up to $300 in property tax rebates. Monday was the deadline for those who didn’t file taxes this year to get their rebate.
Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
Illinois quick hits: Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation; Illinois corporate tax due date extended
Continued COVID order modifies mask recommendation. The state is encouraging Illinoisans to follow CDC masking recommendations. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 executive order, all individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance. The CDC says masks are optional in low transmission areas, which encompasses most of the state. The state’s order will remain in effect through Nov. 12.
Another Madigan charge makes public corruption an Illinois election issue with 3 weeks to go
(The Center Square) – With three weeks before the election, crime and the economy are the top issues according to a Chicago Sun-Times poll. However, some Republicans see the recent corruption charges against current and former state lawmakers thrusting the issue ahead. The poll places incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker...
Pritzker Seeks ”Closing Fund” To Lure More Businesses To Illinois
Governor JB Pritzker’s wish list for a second term includes the creation of a “closing fund” to help seal the deal when the state is competing to lure large employers here. Pritzker tells Crain’s Chicago Business that other states, such as Michigan, have as much as a...
GOP: New Madigan Charge Shows Need For Change
Illinois Republicans say the latest charges against former House Speaker Mike Madigan and others in his inner circle are more evidence that something has to change under the Capitol dome. Madigan has been hit with a new corruption count as part of an investigation into payments made by AT&T Illinois...
Pritzker’s latest orders relax some COVID testing, mask mandates in medical facilities
(The Center Square) – It’s now been more than two years and seven months of consecutive COVID-19 executive orders from Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This past weekend, Pritzker reissued another disaster proclamation that lasts past the election expiring Nov. 12. He’s issued one every month since March 2020.
Report: DeSantis Plans To Send Migrants To Illinois
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is reportedly preparing to fly more migrants to other states… and Illinois could be one of his planned destinations. The Guardian newspaper and website says Florida paid $1 million to arrange flights to Illinois and Delaware, similar to the planeload of refugees that DeSantis had flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
Monday Is Deadline To Submit Additional Paperwork For Illinois Tax Rebates
Monday is the deadline to submit any additional paperwork that might be needed to claim your Illinois income tax and property tax rebates. Most Illinois taxpayers will be getting those checks automatically without submitting any additional documentation, under an inflation relief plan approved by lawmakers earlier this year. But people who didn’t submit a 1040 form to the state this year may still be eligible for the rebate, but will have to submit additional forms by the October 17th deadline.
Former Urban League Head Named To State Commission
The former head of the Springfield Urban League has been named by Governor JB Pritzker to serve on the state Commission on Equity and Inclusion. The commission’s goal is to assist minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and veterans by providing fair access to job and contracting opportunities with the State.
Frerichs Returns $11 Million Unclaimed Property Award
It’s being called the largest unclaimed property award anywhere in the U.S. Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs says his office has returned $11 million to more than 100 heirs of a Chicago man who died in 2016. Joseph Stancak did not have any children when he died at the age of 87.
Saturday Declared Slow Down, Move Over Day In Illinois
Illinois State Police hope you get the message. Saturday was designated as “Slow Down, Move Over Day” in a proclamation by Governor JB Pritzker. It’s intended to remind motorists to obey Scott’s Law, the state law that requires you to slow down and move to the opposite lane when approaching emergency vehicles or any vehicle with blinker flashing stopped by the side of the road.
