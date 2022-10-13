Prince George Police investigating fatal crash at intersection of West Quaker and Wells Station roads

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George County are continuing to investigate a crash on Thursday that left one person dead.

On Oct. 13 at approximately 10:41 a.m., the Prince George County Police Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road.

According to a statement from police, after officers arrived at the scene, they determined that a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer that was going east on Wells Station Road.

The Camry’s driver, identified as 37-year-old Kristina Bouzidoune, of Prince George County, had fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found a passenger in the Camry, a minor child, who was properly secured in a car seat. The child did not appear to have any injuries, but was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for evaluation, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed, according to police’s statement. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen the crash happen or has information related to the crash is asked to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773 .

