Latest numbers, October 13th

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Broome County has risen by 21 since yesterday.

375 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 73 of them new.

There are currently 78 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 556

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.