ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 34

Latest numbers, October 13th

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egZrH_0iXqVfAI00

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Broome County has risen by 21 since yesterday.

375 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 73 of them new.

There are currently 78 people in the hospital.

The number of deaths remains at 556

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Southern Tier Counties Brace for COVID/ Flu Uptick

Officials in Tompkins county are alerting residents about an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community along with higher hospitalization numbers. Tompkins county is now on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “COVID-19 by County” list as being of “Medium” risk of community transmission. Also listed as “Medium” in the region are Broome, Tioga and Cortland Counties. Chenango and Delaware are listed “Low”.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Drag Story Hour returns to Ithaca for fall season

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- October Drag Story Hour has returned to Ithaca for the 2022 Fall season. Parents could bring their kids to Buffalo Street Books Sunday morning for a glamorous storytime experience. Miss Coraline Chardonnay and Miss Tilia Cordata have been doing Drag Story Hour for the last four...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

STD cases on the rise in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Chemung County is reporting that sexually transmitted disease and H.I.V. cases are on the rise in the county. Fifteen to 24-year-olds account for half of all new sexual infections. Chemung County says the best way to limit your risk are to limit sexual partners, get tested,...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Counterfeit Cash Passed in Cortland County

Cortland County Sheriff’s officials are warning about fake money being passed in the region. Authorities say they have been investigating several cases that happened Tuesday, October 11 in the Town of Cortlandville in which two Black males are wanted for questioning. Authorities did not specify what businesses had been...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy