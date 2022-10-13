Latest numbers, October 13th
BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Broome County has risen by 21 since yesterday.
375 active cases have been reported over the past 5 days with 73 of them new.
There are currently 78 people in the hospital.
The number of deaths remains at 556
