Beer man
4d ago
Maybe not defend criminals, like the ones in 2020. Pay them more money. Police officers here do a great job. Then the courts and judges just let the criminals back on the streets.
WKYT 27
WATCH: Lexington mayoral candidates face off in debate at WKYT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates faced off in a debate Monday. (watch above) Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger Councilmember David Kloiber answered questions in the WKYT studio. A wide range of topics was covered, from the ongoing violence in the city, the drug epidemic, and the...
WKYT 27
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
WKYT 27
Grand jury indicts fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary on rape charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky state official. John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge. His arrest citation says that on April 15, 2022, Tilley had sex with a woman without her consent at a hotel in downtown Lexington. Documents say the woman was too intoxicated to give consent.
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
WKYT 27
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
WKYT 27
State officials, advocates mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentuckians are living in fear because of domestic abuse. Governor Andy Beshear says 45% of women have reported some kind of abuse in a relationship in their lifetime and 35% of men. State leaders and advocates gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday to mark...
WTVQ
FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.
q95fm.net
Kentucky 911 Dispatcher Arrested after Being Drunk on the Job, Failed Sobriety Test
A Powell County 911 dispatcher was arrested during the weekend after officials say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, on Sunday afternoon, a deputy heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking over the radio and thought she sounded impaired because his speech was slurred. The deputy then...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
WKYT 27
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
WKYT 27
Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals. KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. They...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
WKYT 27
Fifth annual Patriot Day Show in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Patriot Day Show is an annual event hosted by the Motorheads Car Club. This is their fifth year of the event, which honors those who lost their lives in 9/11. It also honors veterans, active military, and first responders. They have a parking lot full...
WKYT 27
Menifee County family raises safety concerns over ambulance transport
MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Menifee County family is sharing their story after what they call a “traumatic experience.”. They tell WKYT their loved one was on their way to Morehead in an ambulance, when the hospital transport took a scary turn. Marthann Begley says she was taking...
Kentucky Man Posted Abuse of Toddler on Snapchat: Cops
A Kentucky man has been arrested after posting a video of him abusing a 2-year-old kid on Snapchat. 23-year-old Benjamin Franklin was charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. The child’s mother said she was at work when she was alerted by numerous people of the video of Franklin holding the kid by his neck and slamming him onto his bed. Franklin admitted to police he abused the child. He’s being held at the Carroll County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000 and he’s been ordered to have no contact with the child or his mother. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.Read it at WAVE
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
clayconews.com
Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
