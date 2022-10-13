ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Beer man
4d ago

Maybe not defend criminals, like the ones in 2020. Pay them more money. Police officers here do a great job. Then the courts and judges just let the criminals back on the streets.

WKYT 27

WATCH: Lexington mayoral candidates face off in debate at WKYT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates faced off in a debate Monday. (watch above) Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger Councilmember David Kloiber answered questions in the WKYT studio. A wide range of topics was covered, from the ongoing violence in the city, the drug epidemic, and the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
WKYT 27

Grand jury indicts fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary on rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky state official. John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge. His arrest citation says that on April 15, 2022, Tilley had sex with a woman without her consent at a hotel in downtown Lexington. Documents say the woman was too intoxicated to give consent.
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Student gets caught in school bus door

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals. KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Fifth annual Patriot Day Show in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Patriot Day Show is an annual event hosted by the Motorheads Car Club. This is their fifth year of the event, which honors those who lost their lives in 9/11. It also honors veterans, active military, and first responders. They have a parking lot full...
LEXINGTON, KY
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky Man Posted Abuse of Toddler on Snapchat: Cops

A Kentucky man has been arrested after posting a video of him abusing a 2-year-old kid on Snapchat. 23-year-old Benjamin Franklin was charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. The child’s mother said she was at work when she was alerted by numerous people of the video of Franklin holding the kid by his neck and slamming him onto his bed. Franklin admitted to police he abused the child. He’s being held at the Carroll County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000 and he’s been ordered to have no contact with the child or his mother. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.Read it at WAVE
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
PERRY COUNTY, KY

