The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player
The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Taking Discount on Contract Extension
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have locked up Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to long-term extensions. While not a drastic amount in terms of average annual value, Wiggins did take a discount on his contract extension, dropping from an average annual value of $29.5M on his current deal, to $27.3M on his new extension. With his current deal being end-loaded, Wiggins is set to make $33.6M this season, making this extension feel like an even greater discount.
Deadline passes with no contract extensions for Indiana Pacers players Goga Bitadze and Buddy Hield
The Pacers did not sign any players to contract extensions this offseason.
Clippers Launch Streaming Service; TNT Pays Charles Barkley How Much?
OCT 17 CLIPPERS START OWN STREAMING SERVICE; BARKLEY SECURES THE BAG. Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has launched a streaming service that could change the way fans watch games around the world if it eventually catches on with other teams as well. "ClipperVision" is a streaming platform that will air at least 70 live games during the 2022-23 NBA season and offer six different streams in multiple languages.
How the Thunder Could Reinvent the Three-Guard Lineup
When the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to begin their rebuild in the 2019-20 NBA season, following the trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, we saw Billy Donovan experiment with a roster he was handed for the season. The expectations for the season were gone, and the Thunder had...
Lakers News: Health Updates Ahead Of Tuesday’s Season Opener
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be without some key pieces ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. As we previously reported, point guard Russell Westbrook, who may soon be relegated to the Lakers' bench for good, is considered day-to-day with a sore left hamstring.
Oklahoma’s Trio of Defensive Freshmen Pushing For Playing Time
While Oklahoma tries to turn its season around, it’s becoming more and more evident that fresh faces will need to step up. The Sooners have been able to slowly acclimate talented freshmen into the fold, but because of injuries and the general direction of the season, the youth takeover could be coming sooner rather than later.
DeBrusk scores 2 as Bruins beat Panthers 5-3
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored 21 seconds into the game and added an empty-netter as the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Monday night. DeBrusk also assisted on the go-ahead goal, splitting a pair of defenders in a race for the puck and feeding Patrice Bergeron with a behind-the-back pass to put Boston up 2-1 with 7:25 left in the second period. DeBrusk, who turned 26 on Monday, said he wasn’t even sure in the morning he’d be able to play because of an injury he suffered in the season-opener that kept him out of Boston’s win over Arizona on Saturday. “It was nice to contribute, obviously. That’s the best way to help the team,” DeBrusk said. “That early in the game to kind of set the tone, that’s what we all want to do and I was lucky enough to kind of get a lucky one there.”
