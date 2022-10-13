Read full article on original website
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
Police looking for missing teen from DeKalb County | What to know
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help tracking down a missing teen who was last seen at a home near Russell Dr. in Decatur. According to a Facebook post from the department, the boy's name is Zion. He's 13-years-old and is around five feet tall. Police add...
Gainesville City Schools hire 10 security guards
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. Gainesville City Schools have hired 10 armed security guards. In a news release, the Gainesville City School System said each elementary and middle school will be assigned its own guard; two guards will go to Gainesville High School.
Man with knives running through neighborhood, threatening people shot by citizen, police say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A citizen shot a knife-wielding man in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday morning, police said. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to an "abnormal behavior" call around 7:30 a.m. off Shades Valley Lane. The caller told officers that a man armed with knives was running...
Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured
An argument between several men at a DeKalb County McDonald’s erupted into gunfire last week, resulting in the shooting of a bystander and leading to a tense standoff with a second armed bystander before police arrived.
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
wbhfradio.org
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
U-Haul driver crashes into Gwinnett house after leading officers on chase, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A home in Gwinnett County has some serious damage after a police chase ended with a U-Haul truck smashing into it. The impact of that truck hitting the house off Highway 78 Sunday night was loud enough to wake up everyone inside the home and every neighbor too.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Mattie's Call issued for runaway teen diagnosed with mental disorders
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teenage girl diagnosed with several mental disorders. Established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. According to...
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
Henry County officer a month away from retirement dies after accident at home
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers from the Henry County Police Department has died. Senior Officer George Padgett died during an accident at his home on October 14, the police department announced on Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Spokespeople for...
10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities
ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro. South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside. Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts...
Neighbors recall moments knife-wielding man ran through neighborhood before he was shot by resident
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police were called out around 7:30 a.m. Monday on an abnormal behavior call, after neighbors living near Shades Valley Lane said they saw a man walking the streets and damaging vehicles with a knife in each hand. A newly released 911 call is offering fresh...
Teen found shot dead in the road, police in DeKalb County say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
DeKalb man sleeping with gun under pillow fatally shoots 2-year-old son, cops say
A 2-year-old was fatally shot after a gun kept underneath his father’s pillow went off in their DeKalb County home, poli...
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Marietta, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police said they now have a suspect in custody who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old man near a Marietta residential complex, according to police. Officers were dispatched after Cobb 911 received a call of a person shot at 5:09 p.m. at the intersection of...
27-year-old man charged with concealing a death after body found at Acworth construction site
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with an investigation where a body was found at the Ajax Construction area on Ivey Road in Acworth. Friday, the Acworth Police Department made a welfare check at the site when a bystander spotted what appeared...
19-year-old injured in shooting outside Vine City Walmart, police say
A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting outside a Vine City Walmart in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, according to police.
Cobb crisis alert system modified after accidental 11-school lockdown
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale emphasized that the district's new alert system did not malfunction.
Young father shot dead outside South Fulton home
A young father was shot and killed outside a South Fulton home last week, police said....
