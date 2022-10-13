ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snellville, GA

Gainesville City Schools hire 10 security guards

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story. Gainesville City Schools have hired 10 armed security guards. In a news release, the Gainesville City School System said each elementary and middle school will be assigned its own guard; two guards will go to Gainesville High School.
GAINESVILLE, GA
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth

On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
ACWORTH, GA
Teen found shot dead in the road, police in DeKalb County say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
DECATUR, GA
Atlanta, GA
