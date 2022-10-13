ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

With Mississippi River shipping at a crawl, farmers seeing prices for their grain falling

By Mary Hightower, U of A System Division of Agriculture
Cover picture for the article
magnoliareporter.com

Blankets, boxes, moist soil can help protect garden against freeze, frost

With freeze warnings and watches covering much of Arkansas on Monday, gardeners are being advised to give their plants some protection. The National Weather Service on Monday issued freeze warnings for the northern tier of counties, with a freeze watch extending for much of central and southeastern Arkansas. Lee and Phillips counties were under a frost advisory for Monday night.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage

It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
ARKANSAS STATE
kicks96news.com

Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases dip in South Arkansas

Active cases of COVID-19 were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County remained unchanged. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338. Total Active Cases: 24, down...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus

Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid

Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
MINDEN, LA
Kait 8

Oct. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas

Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas property tax deadline arrives

Ark. — The deadline for property tax payments has arrived in Arkansas. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in most counties...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Beyond Meat exec departs company after Arkansas arrest, job cuts

EL SEGUNDO, California — The Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man's nose during a fight last month left the plant-based meat company Friday amid a larger round of job cuts as the company seeks tries to offset a decline in sales. Doug Ramsey, a former Tyson Foods...
ARKANSAS STATE

