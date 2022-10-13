With Mississippi River shipping at a crawl, farmers seeing prices for their grain falling

Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Mississippi River’s low levels disrupting barge traffic, affecting farmers during harvest
Despite rainfall in the Arkansas Delta during the weekend, the Mississippi River is getting close to all-time, historic lows and it is having an impact on farmers in the Natural State. Closures stopped a reported 2,000 barges and about 100 towboats. The water level had gotten so low that barge...
Mississippi River hits all-time low water record in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At 2 P.M. on Monday, October 17, the Mississippi River water level gauge in Memphis officially hit a new all-time low record water level of -10.75 feet. Monday’s mark broke the previous all-time record low of -10.70 feet which was set on July 10, 1988.
magnoliareporter.com
Blankets, boxes, moist soil can help protect garden against freeze, frost
With freeze warnings and watches covering much of Arkansas on Monday, gardeners are being advised to give their plants some protection. The National Weather Service on Monday issued freeze warnings for the northern tier of counties, with a freeze watch extending for much of central and southeastern Arkansas. Lee and Phillips counties were under a frost advisory for Monday night.
magnoliareporter.com
Fall 2022 strawberry planting advisory – get your row crop covers read now
Many strawberry plants across Arkansas have been in the ground for a few weeks now, however due to plant availability or delays in soil preparation some plantings are just going in the ground. There are freezing to sub-freezing temperatures predicted for the week, which is likely to be an early...
This Arkansas Train Ride Takes You Through Beautiful Fall Foliage
It's that time of year to see the beautiful changing colors of the leaves in Arkansas and we found the best way ever to see the fall foliage. On a train ride. That's right, a train ride on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad. It will take you through all the fall foliage. The old train, with vintage cars from the 1920s to the 1950s, will take you not only through little towns and tunnels but also it will give you the chance to see all those fall colors.
kicks96news.com
Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases dip in South Arkansas
Active cases of COVID-19 were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County remained unchanged. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338. Total Active Cases: 24, down...
magnoliareporter.com
Small-town Arkansas roots run deep for UAMS College of Pharmacy alumnus
Lenora Newsome, P.D., a 1980 graduate of the UAMS College of Pharmacy, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock to see earliest freeze ever!
The big cool-down that we have been forecasting for more than a week is here! But what was looking like a few days of below-average temperatures has turned into historic cold for mid-October.
Missouri, Arkansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
magnoliareporter.com
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid
Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
Kait 8
Oct. 17: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Get ready for a cold week. And if you’re thinking it’s a little early for that, you’d be right. The cold airmass on the way this week is very unusual for...
littlerocksoiree.com
Where to Catch the Best Fall Foliage in Arkansas
Arkansas is gorgeous year-round, but fall is an especially eye-catching season. Fall foliage sets The Natural State ablaze with a blanket of vibrant reds, oranges and yellows. Grab your hiking boots and road trip essentials for a chance to see fall at its finest in Arkansas. Scenic Drives. Scenic 7...
KHBS
Arkansas property tax deadline arrives
Ark. — The deadline for property tax payments has arrived in Arkansas. The final date to pay without an added penalty is typically Oct. 15. However, it lands on a Saturday for 2022. To adjust, the deadline has been extended to Monday, Oct. 17. Residents in most counties...
Arkansas clinic benefits from USDA rural health program gets new equipment
A government program to improve rural health care has benefited a clinic in Arkansas.
Arkansas State Fair livestock competitors relay the struggle of gearing up for the competition
The Arkansas State Fair is back in full swing this weekend with plenty of rides, food, and something that makes come livestock competitors work harder than they have before.
Campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas could be boosted by Biden's pardons
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
Mississippi River low water levels lead to unusual discovery of cars at Bass Landing
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi River has gotten so low it is revealing things that it has held secret. In DeSoto County at Bass Landing Road, where it meets the river, two cars have been found that were submerged until the water. FOX13 is talking with locals, and law enforcement...
5newsonline.com
Beyond Meat exec departs company after Arkansas arrest, job cuts
EL SEGUNDO, California — The Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man's nose during a fight last month left the plant-based meat company Friday amid a larger round of job cuts as the company seeks tries to offset a decline in sales. Doug Ramsey, a former Tyson Foods...
