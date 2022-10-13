Stocks soar on Wall Street in massive turnaround after dropping on another hot inflation report; Dow, S&P 500 jump 3%

Read full article on original website
WNYT
Asian shares mostly gain after rally on Wall Street
BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Tuesday, tracking the latest rally on Wall Street. Oil prices and U.S. futures advanced and the dollar was trading near 149 Japanese yen. A release of China’s most recent economic growth figures was postponed Monday, removing one factor that...
WNYT
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/17/2022
Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%.
Reducing energy options doesn’t work. Just ask Europe–and the U.S. states where gas prices are rising
Importing your energy from other emitters does not help the global climate, says energy expert Scott Tinker.
