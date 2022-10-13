Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: County’s last remaining unbeaten team joins the top 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 8:. 1 Rochester Adams (7-1) — Hassan Murray is a bad, bad man in the trenches. 2 West Bloomfield (7-1) — It’s the L-Boyz world, we are all just living in it. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-1)...
The Oakland Press
Prep roundup: Waterford Mott forges three-way tie for second in LVC with shootout win over No. 6 South Lyon
Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department:. The Corsairs went for a 2-point conversion on their final score, and got it, taking the battle for second place in the Lakes Valley Conference with the shootout win. Kalieb Osborne threw...
The Oakland Press
Northville gets big punt return, two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Novi, 21-10, in Battle for the Baseline Jug
NORTHVILLE — When a punt returner turns his back to the defense, bad things usually ensue. But when Northville’s Zachary Groot did just that, turning back toward his own goal line to scoop up a punt that he’d slightly misjudged on the bounce, then took off like a shot toward his own sideline at Tom Holzer Field … it did not turn out badly for the Mustangs.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 16 and beyond
• Visit Detroit and Comcast are encouraging eligible small business owners in Southeast Michigan’s tourism and hospitality industry to apply for free marketing, creative, media and technology services through Comcast RISE. The deadline for small businesses to apply is Oct. 16. Application and information is at www.ComcastRISE.com. • Gesher...
The Oakland Press
Michigan’s mobility future dependent on robust EV charging network
Wendy Mutch said she’s never going back to a fully gas-powered vehicle. The Novi resident purchased her 2015 Chevy Volt four years ago. She’s glad that the state, working with the private sector as well as its local and federal partners, is using federal dollars to create an electric vehicle charging network across the state.
The Oakland Press
Lane closures on Woodward from 8 Mile to I-696 herald road diet
Michigan Department of Transportation road crews are set to start lane closures on Woodward Avenue early Monday, marking the start of a two-phase $8.7 million repaving project that will bring bike lanes and a road diet to the avenue in Ferndale and part of Pleasant Ridge. The lane closures start...
The Oakland Press
Grocery tour teaches how to shop smart
Oakland Community College will hold a grocery tour from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18 at Meijer’s Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. Participants will read labels, weigh foods to visualize how much a pound is, and compare costs between whole produce, pre-sliced, frozen and canned. The...
The Oakland Press
AWOLNATION at the Fillmore Detroit, 5 Things to Know
AWOLNATION’s Aaron Bruno did some relaxing during his pandemic time off. He surfed, when the California beaches weren’t closed, and took care of the dogs — including some he and his wife fostered. But he was also creative. Though AWOLNATION’s 2020 album “Angel Miners & the Lightning...
The Oakland Press
Task force recommends major changes for key Ferndale city buildings
A facilities task force of nine Ferndale residents is set to deliver a sweeping report Monday on developing new municipal buildings and upgrading others, from fire stations and the police department to the public works facilities and City Hall. Headed by resident Donald Johnson, an associate budget director in Detroit,...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of assaulting, strangling friend in Ferndale to stand trial
A Madison Heights man is facing trial after Ferndale police say he assaulted and strangled a friend causing injuries and cuts to her head. Suspect Zachary Cooksey, 29, is charged with assault causing great bodily harm less than murder in the Sept. 27 incident. The suspect waived his right to...
The Oakland Press
The investigation into a weekend fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing, and police in Farmington Hills say a woman has turned herself in.
A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway. “Officers arrived on scene and located the subject who was deceased....
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak to unveil aging-in-place plan for seniors at open house
After three years of work, volunteers with the Senior Services Aging in Place Task Force have a draft plan on goals to accommodate senior citizens in Royal Oak. The task force is hosting an open house with coffee and doughnuts from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Leo Mahany/Harold Meininger Senior Community Center, 3500 Marais Ave.
The Oakland Press
Woman, 68, turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash
The investigation into a weekend fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing, and police in Farmington Hills say a woman has turned herself in. A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway.
Comments / 0