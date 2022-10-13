ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Northville gets big punt return, two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Novi, 21-10, in Battle for the Baseline Jug

NORTHVILLE — When a punt returner turns his back to the defense, bad things usually ensue. But when Northville’s Zachary Groot did just that, turning back toward his own goal line to scoop up a punt that he’d slightly misjudged on the bounce, then took off like a shot toward his own sideline at Tom Holzer Field … it did not turn out badly for the Mustangs.
NORTHVILLE, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 16 and beyond

• Visit Detroit and Comcast are encouraging eligible small business owners in Southeast Michigan’s tourism and hospitality industry to apply for free marketing, creative, media and technology services through Comcast RISE. The deadline for small businesses to apply is Oct. 16. Application and information is at www.ComcastRISE.com. • Gesher...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan’s mobility future dependent on robust EV charging network

Wendy Mutch said she’s never going back to a fully gas-powered vehicle. The Novi resident purchased her 2015 Chevy Volt four years ago. She’s glad that the state, working with the private sector as well as its local and federal partners, is using federal dollars to create an electric vehicle charging network across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Lane closures on Woodward from 8 Mile to I-696 herald road diet

Michigan Department of Transportation road crews are set to start lane closures on Woodward Avenue early Monday, marking the start of a two-phase $8.7 million repaving project that will bring bike lanes and a road diet to the avenue in Ferndale and part of Pleasant Ridge. The lane closures start...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Grocery tour teaches how to shop smart

Oakland Community College will hold a grocery tour from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18 at Meijer’s Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. Participants will read labels, weigh foods to visualize how much a pound is, and compare costs between whole produce, pre-sliced, frozen and canned. The...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

AWOLNATION at the Fillmore Detroit, 5 Things to Know

AWOLNATION’s Aaron Bruno did some relaxing during his pandemic time off. He surfed, when the California beaches weren’t closed, and took care of the dogs — including some he and his wife fostered. But he was also creative. Though AWOLNATION’s 2020 album “Angel Miners & the Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Task force recommends major changes for key Ferndale city buildings

A facilities task force of nine Ferndale residents is set to deliver a sweeping report Monday on developing new municipal buildings and upgrading others, from fire stations and the police department to the public works facilities and City Hall. Headed by resident Donald Johnson, an associate budget director in Detroit,...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak to unveil aging-in-place plan for seniors at open house

After three years of work, volunteers with the Senior Services Aging in Place Task Force have a draft plan on goals to accommodate senior citizens in Royal Oak. The task force is hosting an open house with coffee and doughnuts from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Leo Mahany/Harold Meininger Senior Community Center, 3500 Marais Ave.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Woman, 68, turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash

The investigation into a weekend fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing, and police in Farmington Hills say a woman has turned herself in. A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

