NORTHVILLE — When a punt returner turns his back to the defense, bad things usually ensue. But when Northville’s Zachary Groot did just that, turning back toward his own goal line to scoop up a punt that he’d slightly misjudged on the bounce, then took off like a shot toward his own sideline at Tom Holzer Field … it did not turn out badly for the Mustangs.

NORTHVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO