Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Jackson police investigating Friday car shooting
Police found the guns in a home where the car was parked.
Jackson deputies catch 2 suspects in catalytic converter thefts
The two are being lodged at the Jackson County Jail,
wkzo.com
Speed believed by police to be a factor in Cass County crash
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff reports that at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, his office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township. Investigation revealed that 18-year-old, Baroda resident, Alex Foster, was driving east...
Relative arrested for suspected arson of family home in Jackson
JACKSON, MI - An 18-year-old was arrested in the suspected arson of his family’s house early Monday in Jackson, police said. Crews responded to the fire at 2:05 a.m., Oct. 17 in the 700 block of Seymour Street in northeast Jackson near Kiwanis Park, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
3 injured in Jackson Co. car crash
Officials say that alcohol does not seem to have been a factor in the crash.
wkzo.com
No injuries in a fire that started in the basement of a Kalamazoo home Sunday afternoon
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. Around 5:30 p.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. When officers arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the basement of the home.
Jackson man arrested for arson, attempted murder
The suspect's identity has not yet been released by the JPD.
Lansing woman kills man in Isabella Co. car crash, police say
Deputies were initially responding to a car versus deer crash.
M-60 crash sends 3 to hospital, including 1 woman with serious injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A 50-year-old Jackson woman suffered serious injuries in a Friday afternoon crash on M-60, police said. Deputies responded at 3:49 p.m., Oct. 15 to reports of a two-vehicle crash on M-60 at Spring Arbor Road in Summit Township, southwest of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
wkzo.com
Two injured in vehicle crash causing residential fire in Howard Township
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were hospitalized after a truck crashed into the gas line of a home starting a fire in Cass County’s Howard Township Monday morning, October 17. Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Barron Lake Road near Mannix Street around 7:30...
wkzo.com
Police release identities of two found dead in a Battle Creek home Saturday afternoon
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police have identified a woman and boy who died over the weekend in Battle Creek. 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and her son, 14-year-old Kaiden Osborne were found unresponsive around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at a home in the area of South Minges Road.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
wkzo.com
Suspect arrested after armed robbery and fleeing on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three Rivers Police arrested a man who they say robbed a business with a weapon, and then fled on a bicycle. It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, October 14, at a business on Michigan Avenue between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. Authorities say...
wkzo.com
Gas main break causes Plainwell Community Schools to close Monday
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Plainwell Community Schools will have no school today due to a gas main being hit on the corner of South Main and Starr. According to school officials, the incident has caused the intersection to be blocked and a gas outage to their buildings, with no timeline on a possible all clear.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video
A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
A judge dismissed a woman from the jury for the trial of three men in connection with a plot to kidnap MI Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
wkzo.com
Two MDOT projects on I-94 in Calhoun County start on Monday
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers in Calhoun County will have to be extra alert starting on Monday as a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation projects will be getting underway. Crews will begin nighttime pavement joint repairs on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile...
wkzo.com
Juror removed from Whitmer plot trial for flirting with defendent
JACKSON, MI — A woman has been removed from the jury hearing the trial of three men accused of being involved in the 2020 plot to try to kidnap Governor Whitmer. Attorneys accused the woman of flirting with defendant Paul Bellar over several days of the trial, and Judge Thomas Wilson says she took his decision well.
wkzo.com
Interim COO named permanently to the post for the Bronson Healthcare system
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After a nationwide search, Bronson Healthcare officials didn’t have to look far for their number two administrator. Dr. Kimberly K. Hatchel has been appointed senior vice president of the Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Bronson Methodist Hospital. She had been serving as the hospital’s interim COO since June 2022.
Comments / 0