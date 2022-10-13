ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

wkzo.com

Speed believed by police to be a factor in Cass County crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff reports that at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, his office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township. Investigation revealed that 18-year-old, Baroda resident, Alex Foster, was driving east...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Suspect arrested after armed robbery and fleeing on bicycle

THREE RIVERS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Three Rivers Police arrested a man who they say robbed a business with a weapon, and then fled on a bicycle. It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday morning, October 14, at a business on Michigan Avenue between Grant and Lincoln Avenues. Authorities say...
THREE RIVERS, MI
wkzo.com

Gas main break causes Plainwell Community Schools to close Monday

PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Plainwell Community Schools will have no school today due to a gas main being hit on the corner of South Main and Starr. According to school officials, the incident has caused the intersection to be blocked and a gas outage to their buildings, with no timeline on a possible all clear.
PLAINWELL, MI
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Catholic church captures abortion vandals on surveillance video

A Catholic church in Michigan released video footage of three vandals spray painting its sidewalks, signage, and doors in the name of abortion. The 100-year-old Church of the Resurrection in Lansing, Michigan, captured the vandalism on Wednesday just before midnight. The three spray-painted messages such as "restore Roe," “is overturning Roe worth your life or your democracy," "abort the court," and "death to Christian nationalism."
LANSING, MI
MLive

Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Two MDOT projects on I-94 in Calhoun County start on Monday

MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Drivers in Calhoun County will have to be extra alert starting on Monday as a pair of Michigan Department of Transportation projects will be getting underway. Crews will begin nighttime pavement joint repairs on eastbound and westbound I-94 between Helmer Road and 17 1/2 Mile...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Juror removed from Whitmer plot trial for flirting with defendent

JACKSON, MI — A woman has been removed from the jury hearing the trial of three men accused of being involved in the 2020 plot to try to kidnap Governor Whitmer. Attorneys accused the woman of flirting with defendant Paul Bellar over several days of the trial, and Judge Thomas Wilson says she took his decision well.
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Interim COO named permanently to the post for the Bronson Healthcare system

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After a nationwide search, Bronson Healthcare officials didn’t have to look far for their number two administrator. Dr. Kimberly K. Hatchel has been appointed senior vice president of the Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Bronson Methodist Hospital. She had been serving as the hospital’s interim COO since June 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI

