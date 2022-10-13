Read full article on original website
Michigan man exits car after crashing into deer, killed when second vehicle strikes him
UNION TWP, MI — After crashing into a deer on an Isabella County road, a Shepherd man emerged from his car, only to be struck by another vehicle and fatally injured. About 7:06 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial car-deer crash on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. While they were en route, they learned two additional vehicles had collided at the scene.
Deer vs. Car Accident Turns Fatal in Isabella County
On Monday morning, Isabella County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car vs. deer accident that led to more crashes, killing one man. The 33-year-old man from Shepherd passed away after being hit by another vehicle on Northbound US-127. Deputies were in route to the scene when they were informed...
Mid-Michigan man hit, killed by SUV while inspecting car's damage from collision with deer
A Mid-Michigan man is dead after being hit by a car while inspecting the damage to his car moments after hitting a deer near Mt. Pleasant early Monday morning.
I-75 to have lane closures in Saginaw County on Oct.17-18 for bridge inspection
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will complete routine bridge inspections on the southbound I-75 lanes of the Zilwaukee Bridge in Saginaw County. This work will require lane closures Monday, October 17 and Tuesday, October 18, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Please use...
Man killed, woman injured in multi-vehicle crash
ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was killed, and a woman was injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Isabella County Monday morning. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. on northbound US-127 near Broomfield Road in Union Township. Deputies from the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office were originally responding...
Zilwaukee Bridge inspection will impact I-75 traffic
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation said a scheduled inspection of the Zilwaukee Bridge would impact traffic this week. Crews were expected to look at the bridge on Monday and Tuesday. MDOT said the right lane of SB I-75 from Adams Street to M-13 would be...
Elderly Woman Killed in Bay County Crash
A Frankenmuth woman was killed in a crash in northern Bay County on Tuesday. Police say 91-year-old Helga Lentener was driving a black, 2019 Buick Encore north on M-13 around 10:00 A.M. near East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. The vehicle drifted across the road, struck a culvert and went airborne before hitting a tree, according to police.
Sheriff's Office looking for MISSING woman from Clio area
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are looking for a missing Vienna Twp. Woman. 38-year-old Lana Khzouz was last seen on October 13th. If you have any info, call the GCSO at 810-257-3422.
Rochester Hills man dies after smashing into another vehicle at a red light
A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills died after sustaining serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash. John Swaintek was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Auburn Rd near John R. He hit a Ford Edge stopped at a red light, which then hit another car.
Saginaw man charged with murder in June fatal shooting of pregnant woman, 2 relatives
BAY CITY, MI — In the wee hours of a summer morning, a family barbecue was winding down on Saginaw’s East Side, with attendees cleaning up the backyard. The festivities were marred by the eruption of gunfire; when the smoke cleared, five people were suffering from gunshot wounds.
Saginaw man charged in triple murder where pregnant woman was killed
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been charged in connection with the deadly shootings of three people in Saginaw this past spring. Police say 49-year-old Juan Mireles faces nine charges, including three counts of open murder. He is accused of killing Laura Buendia, her nephew Mariano Escareño and her cousin Rafael Campos.
1 in custody after Flint man, 36, fatally shot outside home
Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a homicide reported around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the city's west side. A 36-year-old Flint man was shot and killed outside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect St. in Flint, according to Michigan State Police in a Monday press release. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
MSP investigating death of 36-year-old Flint man
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police Troopers are investigating the death of a 36-year-old Flint man after receiving reports of a shooting. Troopers responded to the scene at a home on the 2600 block of Prospect Street on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Investigators said that the man was taken to...
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
Lapeer police ID 18-year-old woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
LAPEER, MI — Lapeer police have released the name of an 18-year-old woman who died in a three-vehicle crash Saturday, Oct. 8, on M-24 and I-69. Police said Alyssa Marie Rock of Davison died when her 2009 Dodge Avenger was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 46-year-old Fostoria man.
Victims demand action against Flint-area contractor who allegedly ripped them off
Victims of Robert Gill gathered at the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to beg for justice after he allegedly ripped them off. Victims demand action against Flint-area contractor who allegedly ripped them off. Robert Gill is a Flint-area contractor with a crooked past. Over the past six weeks, more people who...
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
