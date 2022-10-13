ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Reminisces on Her Pre-Pregnancy Body with an Ode to Her Stomach

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
Like all foodies, Chrissy Teigen loves trying a wide variety of meals. She wrote two cookbooks, Cravings: Hungry for More in 2018 and Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love in 2021. She has her own cookware line — including lavender pots and pans ! — and she isn’t shy about her pregnancy cravings ( the snack bar at the 2022 Emmys could do a little more, OK?). But despite her culinary love, her fourth pregnancy with husband John Legend isn’t allowing her to indulge. She opened up about her newly sensitive tummy in an ode to her stomach on Instagram , and we are crying laughing it’s so funny.

“I have lived the life of a spoiled rotten stomach,” Teigen, who shares Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, with husband John Legend. The couple also had a heartbreaking pregnancy loss with baby Jack in 2020.

She then detailed all the hilarious stuff she used to be able to eat. “I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots,” she wrote. “And she was strong, my stomach.”

Even reading this is giving me a stomachache, so that is pretty impressive! However, pregnancy changed all that. “Now, half of a single cherry tomato can take me down for 12 hours,” Teigen wrote, adding, “but I am still so happy to be your rental home, little baby!”

Anyone who’s ever suffered from the ill-named morning sickness (mine lasted all day!) can relate. Things that you used to love suddenly turned to sand in your mouth, other things make you sick that never did before. With my last pregnancy I had to give up coffee for 3 months — I couldn’t even smell my favorite drink brewing without gagging!

Teigen also shared two pictures of a date night with Legend in the post. She is wearing a form-fitting pink sweater dress with strappy black heels and kissing her husband in the street, surrounded by lights. She also shared a video of her outfit, complete with a sexy slit on her skirt that shows off her leg. She looks beautiful, even if she can’t eat anything.

“& HOT MAMA ALERT 🚨 DAMN😍,” one person commented.

Christina Milian wrote, “Congratulations 🥹💟💓😍😍.”

Paris Hilton left a simple, “💖.”

Others commented on her impressive pre-baby stomach. “Landlocked sushi – say no more. You had a steel stomach, 😂😂” one person wrote.

“I know exactly what you mean about the cherry tomatoes and I’m not even pregnant!!!” another person wrote.

At least she’s able to keep her sense of humor about the whole thing!

