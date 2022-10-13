Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
4 Oversold Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound
The broader equity market has been highly volatile so far this year on increasing pessimism around the possibility of a recession amid rising interest rates, soaring inflation and supply-chain issues. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about a global economic recovery. Technology is among the most-battered...
Zacks.com
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
VST - Free Report) ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Micron Technology, Inc. (MU): Here is What You Need to Know
MU - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ORCC - Free Report) closed at $10.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
VZ - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this largest U.S. cellphone carrier have returned -11.8% over the past month...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th
JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus. Jabil,...
Zacks.com
Q3 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Abbott, IBM & Others
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in JAZZ Stock Now
JAZZ - Free Report) is a good drugmaker to add to one’s portfolio as it sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Here we discuss the reasons for the same. Shares of Jazz have risen 4.5% in the year so far against the industry’s 30% decline. Earnings estimates for 2022 have risen from $17.06 to $17.35 per share while that for 2023 have gone up from $18.15 per share to $18.60 per share over the past 90 days.
Zacks.com
Should Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
RWJ - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $775.08 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should I Buy Roblox Stock?
RBLX - Free Report) . It’s online entertainment platform is the sort of thing that captivates the minds and hearts of kids all over the world. The growth numbers were eye-popping, the engagement was astronomical, and the stock was going parabolic. All good things come to an end, and Roblox, which went from the $70s to $140 in one month, came crashing back down to Earth.
Zacks.com
4 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks Looking Good Right Now
Nobody would advise you to get into tech stocks with a recession around the corner. After all, tech stock valuations usually include a growth premium, which makes them risky in a recession. It’s far better to choose your value and settle down for the long term. But what if...
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.08, moving -0.92% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ATVI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.76, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stock Options
MHK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $65.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Repligen (RGEN) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Is Ring Energy (REI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Here is What You Need to Know
BRK.B - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
OHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.27, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the health...
Zacks.com
Mercer International (MERC) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
MERC - Free Report) closed at $14.33, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch From the Business Information Industry
FDS - Free Report) , S&P Global Inc. (. VRSK - Free Report) , supporting them to offer digitally-transformed, personalized and value-added services. The Zacks Business – Information Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including software, data, risks, research, information and analytics solutions. These companies operate in a dynamic business environment characterized by evolving customer behavior, preference and demographics. Amid the pandemic, the key focus within the industry is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation and data-driven decision-making, in order to identify demand sources and target end markets. Prominent players include ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data provider, S&P Global and provider of data-analytics solutions, Verisk Analytics.
Comments / 0