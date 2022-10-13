Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Black on Black Crime, Part 4 – the consequences of crime and violence in the black community
Rev. Harrison talks to John Hall, former Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, continuing his conversations about black-on-black crime in America based on the special edition of Ebony magazine from 1979. The conversation focuses on the consequences of crime and violence in the black community.
Indiana Daily Student
IU Health Bloomington accessibility complaint raises awareness for people with disabilities
On June 27, 2022, Lesamarie Hacker, an IU Health Bloomington volunteer and wheelchair user, submitted complaints to the Herald-Times about the heights of soap dispensers in the hospital’s bathroom facilities and the inaccessible nature of the cafeteria. Hacker said she was concerned with the lack of accessibility, having waited...
WISH-TV
Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
IMPD undercover operation leads to several drug arrests; police claim it will help curb gun violence
INDIANAPOLIS — As homicide numbers continue to increase across Indianapolis, IMPD is working on ways to lower the rate. Last week, IMPD undercover detectives were able to make three major busts they said will help curb gun violence. On Monday, Oct. 10, IMPD Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis marks October as deadliest month of the year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of October is one of the deadliest months of the year. To put the numbers in perspective, there have been 17 murders in September, 17 in August, and 15 in July. As of Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis has has 18 murders in the month of...
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
WIBC.com
Police Arrest Man For Anti-Semitic Act In Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man has been arrested and charged in the case of an act of anti-Semitism in Bloomington. Lately, there has been a problem with Mezuzah’s being stolen off the front porches of homes in Bloomington where Jewish people live. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder in 2020 downtown riots found guilty of reckless homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who turned himself into a sheriff’s reserve deputy after a fatal shooting during the 2020 riots in downtown Indianapolis was found guilty Monday of reckless homicide, according to online court records. Marion County prosecutors had pursued a murder charge against Tyler Newby, but...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis City-County Council passes 2023 budget
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council passed the 2023 budget in a 21 to 1 vote. Three councilors were absent for the vote. The budget focused on four main subjects: public safety, infrastructure, education and property tax relief. Indianapolis City Controller Ken Clark said, “Another bipartisan budget passage....
WANE-TV
Police: Missing 1-year-old from Indiana found safe
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – The Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a baby who was missing from outside Indianapolis, and police said in a social media post the boy was found safe. The Greenwood Police Department was investigating the disappearance of 1-year-old Jaxon Martin. Police believed he was...
WISH-TV
La Plaza Spanish pilot skilled trade course helping to provide construction certification
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pilot trade course focused on Spanish skills is proving to be successful. La Plaza is graduating 16 people with valuable certifications. Representatives say this work will be instrumental in breaking pay barriers and diversifying a growing industry. The first cohort welcomed 21, with half of...
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Housing Authority Hacked; Personal Data Held For Ransom
INDIANAPOLIS — An organization that helps Indianapolis city residents with housing costs was hacked this week. The Indianapolis Housing Authority says they were the victim of a ransomware attack in which the hackers stole the personal data of many Indy city residents and demanded cash payment for the return of that data.
WISH-TV
Judge dismisses suit against FedEx by families of 5 who died in 2021 warehouse shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by families of five of the eight people who died in the April 15, 2021, shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Federal judge Judge R. Sweeney II of the Indianapolis U.S. District Court...
WIBC.com
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests suspect after east side murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man Monday for his involvement in a homicide that happened Friday on the city’s east side. Police arrested 24-year-old Milton Porter. Investigators say they received a call about a person shot just after 9 p.m. Friday on the...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
iustv.com
KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE
Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
Check Up 13: Doctors concerned many people aren't scheduling appointments for screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — There are many reasons we fall behind on our medical appointments: time, cost, access to care, fear, even forgetfulness. It's a barrier one local mom overcame that may have saved her life. Cecilia Ramirez is following up with her breast cancer surgeon. Her Stage 1 cancer was...
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
Comments / 0