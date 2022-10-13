HomeGoods Hops on the Hospitality Trend

Just a month after RH announced the opening of its RH Guesthouse , HomeGoods announces it’s getting into the hospitality business, too, with the House of HomeGoods.

The retailer announced the opening of its vacation rental home in the Hudson Valley of New York, available for four weekends in October and November for $29.99 per night. The two-bedroom home will be decorated differently each weekend and paired with an activity that complements the decor.

The rental experience pairs a different color with a curated activity.

The distinctive experiences include an autumnal theme, a nature-inspired theme taking cues from the Hudson Valley setting and a countryside escape reminiscent of a small European town. Goods tied into each weekend’s theme will be available for purchase on HomeGoods ’ website.

“We’re excited to offer consumers this bookable getaway that transforms with each stay to create a truly unique experience for guests, just like shopping at HomeGoods,” said Sarah Ajamian, manager of marketing, HomeGoods .

Only one rental is available each weekend, and reservations for the house are first come, first served at HomeGoods.com/HouseofHomeGoods.

Hospitality properties allow home goods retailers to create a more immersive experience while expanding the breadth of their brand. That’s the thinking behind both this and the RH Guesthouse, which operates in New York City. That hotel offers six guest rooms, three guest suites, a restaurant and a Champagne and caviar bar.

“Our strategy is to move the brand beyond curating and selling product to conceptualizing and selling spaces, by building an ecosystem of products, places, services and spaces that establishes the RH brand as a global thought leader, taste and place maker,” RH CEO Gary Friedman said of the property’s opening in September.

RH has said the guesthouse concept will expand, along with its luxury yacht and charter jet offering. HomeGoods hasn’t indicated whether this vacation rental will be available again after the initial limited rental period.