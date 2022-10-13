ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White City, KS

KSNT News

Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas

WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police arrest second suspect in Meadowlark Apartments murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a second suspect for the murder of Keith Gaylord at Meadowlark Apartments. The Topeka Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 17, officials arrested Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, as a second suspect in the murder of Keith Gaylord. TPD...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect cut security wire to make theft at mall

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center, 102 Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Police request security system footage after gunfire assails Salina home

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have requested that residents check their security system footage after gunfire assailed a Salina home. On Friday, Oct. 14, the Salina Police Department took to Facebook to request that residents check their home security systems after multiple rounds were fired into a house. SPD said...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Two 18-year-old boys arrested for string of vehicle thefts in Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police have arrested two teens they believe responsible for a string of vehicle thefts that began in early October. The Salina Police Department says that on Friday, Oct. 14, officials arrested Ethan DKauth Runyan, and Dalton R. Gimeson-Smith, both 18, both of Salina, for a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts that began in early October.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Marysville Police arrest student after gun reported on campus

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police arrested one student after a gun was reported to have been inside a vehicle on campus. The Marysville Police Department says that on Thursday, Oct. 13, officials were called to the Marysville High School to respond to an incident. Officials noted that an observant...
MARYSVILLE, KS
WIBW

One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 16

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SHONTAY MICHAEL CLARKE, 27, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 2nd conviction; blood/breath .08>; Possession of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs; Bond $3,000.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle investigation led to the suspect intentionally ramming into a Capital Police patrol car initiating a vehicle pursuit. The call came in at around 1:52 pm, from Capital Police requesting TPD to assist...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD warns parents as 6 fentanyl overdoses in students reported since August

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is warning parents as six fentanyl overdoses in students have been reported since August. The Riley County Police Department warned on Friday, Oct. 14, that in the past two weeks, it has seen two more overdose cases. It said the overdoses are believed to have come from fake-pressed prescription pills that presumably contained fentanyl.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Multi-vehicle crash bogs down 21st in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Topeka Monday afternoon. The original call came in to Shawnee County Dispatch at 12:31 p.m. of a crash involving multiple cars, according to dispatchers. This is on 21st Street in between Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue. Dispatchers tell 27 News TPD is […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Carr, Terrence Quincy; 33; Tulsa, Okla. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Man killed in Kwik Shop officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka has been identified and new details about the incident have been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting with the Topeka Police Department on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, as Taylor L. Lowery, 33, of Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Bank robbery, Morris Co. sheriff looking for suspect

WHITE CITY (KSNT) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery at a bank in White City Wednesday morning. White City is located 24 miles northwest of Council Grove. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect is a slim man with a medium build, wearing a blue hoodie with a mask and he’s carrying a […]
WHITE CITY, KS

