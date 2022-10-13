DAYS CREEK, Ore. — The vice principal of Milo Adventist Academy in Days Creek was burned in a boiler accident and the school community is raising funds for his recovery. In a Facebook post, the school says that on the evening of October 11, Jeff Miller was performing routine maintenance in the boiler pit of the school "when an unexpected back draft caused sawdust to flash and ignite his clothing."

