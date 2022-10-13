Read full article on original website
Milo Adventist Academy vice principal burned in school boiler accident
DAYS CREEK, Ore. — The vice principal of Milo Adventist Academy in Days Creek was burned in a boiler accident and the school community is raising funds for his recovery. In a Facebook post, the school says that on the evening of October 11, Jeff Miller was performing routine maintenance in the boiler pit of the school "when an unexpected back draft caused sawdust to flash and ignite his clothing."
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
Eugene Police: Man arrested after firing shots from Fern Ridge Path bike path
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they arrested a man who fired shots from the Fern Ridge Path, hitting a backyard fence. According to police, they received the call of shots fired just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. A man was reported to have shot a gun on the bike path near Oak Patch Road, yelled at others on the path and ducked into the bushes.
Eugene man arrested in four armed robberies of delis, bar
EUGENE, Ore. — A search warrant was served and an arrest made of a suspect in four local armed robberies of delis and a bar, reports the Eugene Police Department. 49-year-old Dustin William Lindsay was arrested at his home on Thursday, October 13 after Eugene Police’s Property/Financial Crimes Unit, SWAT, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team served a warrant at his home.
Red Flag warning in effect for Oakridge-Westfir residents due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held October 16 at 4:00 p.m., at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium. You can also stream it live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. A red flag warning has been put into effect for October 15 and 16 due to, what...
Almost 9,000 lbs. of marijuana found during traffic stop, says Oregon State Police
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — During a traffic stop in Eagle Point, Oregon State Police found 8,850 lbs. of marijuana in a vehicle. Around 3:00 p.m. last Wednesday, a trooper in the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas on State Route 63. According to...
Star volleyball player commits to U of O
COOS BAY, Ore. — A Bay Area athlete, just in her junior year at Marshfield High School, commits to her school of choice. Bridget Gould says she owes much of her success to a Coos Bay gym. Northwest Fitness has been cranking out star athletes in recent years. Marshfield...
