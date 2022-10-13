Mike Flanagan confirms ‘The Midnight Club’ is his first Netflix series that could return for season 2

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are ‘The Midnight Club’ kids singing ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’ in 1994?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Midnight Club. The Midnight Club goes to great lengths to be era appropriate, but the use of one song in particular may stick out like a sore thumb to eagle-eyed fans whose interests meet at the cross-section of late 1990s to early 2000s rock music and horror.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy heaps praise on Matt Smith as fans realize just how much of a badass Daemon really is
Despite all the reservations and skepticism that accompanied the House of the Dragon marketing campaign and its initial release, everyone now jumps at the opportunity to tell their peers just how great the Game of Thrones prequel is. HBO owes that success in no small part to the amazing ensemble of actors bringing the Targaryens to life in all their nuanced glory. Perhaps chiefly among them is Matt Smith, who has garnered global acclaim for his portrayal of Daemon, the Rogue Prince himself.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’s’ latest episode has fans reflecting on how hated ‘Game of Thrones’ characters would handle foes
By the time Sunday rolls around, HBO’s House of the Dragon will have concluded its first season. It has received praise, sparked a number of memes, and now a moment from the ninth episode of the initial run of 10 is reminding fans of very reviled character’s past.
Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5
Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?
The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
wegotthiscovered.com
Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
In an extreme case of optimism, a sequel to ‘The Flash’ has apparently already been written
We’re getting a sense of just how important The Flash is to Warner Bros Discovery today. Apparently so much so that a sequel for the movie has already been written. In a deep dive on the state of the DC extended universe, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there are definite plans for the franchise should it do well at the box office. That, of course, is no guarantee, considering its star Ezra Miller recently pled not guilty in court to felony burglary charges.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Dance of Dragons begins and Google searches for Olivia Cooke’s feet skyrocket
The penultimate House of the Dragon episode finally kickstarted the Dance of Dragons after Aegon Targaryen usurped the throne from his sister, Rhaenyra. As fans recover from the jaw-dropping scene of Rhaenys breaking off the coronation ceremony on top of her dragon, Meleys, and try to put that gross scene between Queen Alicent and Larys Strong behind them, HBO releases the first preview trailer for next week’s season one finale, which teases Rhaenyra and Daemon establishing a war council to prepare for the confrontation with the Greens.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek: Voyager’: The 10 best Seven of Nine episodes
Seven of Nine is one of the most popular and enduring characters the Star Trek franchise has ever produced. Played superbly by Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Voyager charted her journey from unfeeling Borg drone to one of the most human characters in the show. We see her develop close relationships with Captain Janeway and the holographic Doctor while coming to terms with the crimes she committed while controlled by the Borg.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ stans are praising their new MVP, Rhaenys Targaryen
Warning: the following article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode, “The Green Council.”. While episode nine of House of the Dragon had a bit of a lull in comparison to last week’s action, it was still very much calm before a sure-to-be storm in next week’s finale.
wegotthiscovered.com
A record-breaking historical epic that died a death at the box office cleaves streaming in two
Compared to the raft of Hollywood productions that regularly come armed with production budgets well in excess of $100 million, director Petr Jákl’s historical epic Medieval was a mere drop in the ocean at a cost of roughly $20 million. That being said, it was more than enough to see the story of local folk hero Jan Žižka comfortably rank as the single most expensive Czech film in history, but the box office numbers do not paint a pretty picture as to whether the investment was worth it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ director explains the Hightower’s nuclear predicament
Warning: the following article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode “The Green Council.”. House of the Dragon episode nine ended with quite the bang, setting up what is sure to be an eventful and action-packed finale. At the center of that ending was The Queen That Never...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will the horrifying ‘adventures’ of Art the Clown continue with ‘Terrifier 3?’
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Terrifier 2. Now that Art the Clown is once again gripping our collective nightmares with Terrifier 2 currently playing in theaters, a question arises: will there be a Terrifier 3 to further propel our insomnia?. With 2016’s Terrifier, we got a largely straightforward slasher....
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans left spooked as they realize a memorable Han Solo line didn’t actually happen
Something kinda spooky is going on in the Star Wars fandom right now, as it seems some people are remembering a key line in The Force Awakens differently from everyone else. Is the Mandela Effect afoot in a galaxy far, far away?. This notorious phenomenon is when large groups of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Sauron actor teases a new form for the big bad in season 2 as new clues unlock the three witches’ identity
The Rings of Power has left us with a lot of questions after its explosive finale, but fans are taking comfort in the fact that when the show returns with a second season, they’ll at least know what Sauron will look like or what he’s been up to since we saw him last. Or will they?
wegotthiscovered.com
A serial killer thriller hounded by protests that would never exist today whips up a storm on streaming
Given how far society has come in the last four decades, it’s stating the exceedingly obvious to say that a movie like Cruising would never stand a chance of existing today, not that any modern screenwriter would be so behind the times as to even contemplate such a concept.
Comments / 0