Mike Flanagan confirms ‘The Midnight Club’ is his first Netflix series that could return for season 2

By Ashley Marie
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

wegotthiscovered.com

The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor

Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Emma D’Arcy heaps praise on Matt Smith as fans realize just how much of a badass Daemon really is

Despite all the reservations and skepticism that accompanied the House of the Dragon marketing campaign and its initial release, everyone now jumps at the opportunity to tell their peers just how great the Game of Thrones prequel is. HBO owes that success in no small part to the amazing ensemble of actors bringing the Targaryens to life in all their nuanced glory. Perhaps chiefly among them is Matt Smith, who has garnered global acclaim for his portrayal of Daemon, the Rogue Prince himself.
The Independent

Netflix reportedly delays Harry and Meghan documentary following backlash to The Crown season 5

Netflix has delayed the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming documentary series due to the anticipated response to The Crown season five, reports have claimed.The first project as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s rumoured $100m (£88m) deal with the streaming service, the documentary series was unofficially slated for release on Netflix in December.Despite no official date being announced, bosses at Netflix had said that they hoped the documentary, parts of which were filmed at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate, would follow weeks after The Crown.However, with negative press already surrounding the launch of the...
wegotthiscovered.com

What has fans wondering about ’90 Day Fiancé’ star Big Ed?

The reality television show 90 Day Fiancé has had its share of interesting characters. From Veronica Rodriguez, who recently put on a live sex show for her viewers, to Stephanie Matto, who makes money selling her ta-ta sweat, they continue to raise eyebrows. Beyond the outrageous characters reality television seems to spawn, Big Ed is one of the beloved stars of the show. Fans have tracked him from his start in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, and all the way up to his current success. Now, they are wondering if he’s okay, and there is a very good reason why.
wegotthiscovered.com

Daemon Targaryen trends after ‘House of the Dragon’ for one fiery reason

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
wegotthiscovered.com

In an extreme case of optimism, a sequel to ‘The Flash’ has apparently already been written

We’re getting a sense of just how important The Flash is to Warner Bros Discovery today. Apparently so much so that a sequel for the movie has already been written. In a deep dive on the state of the DC extended universe, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that there are definite plans for the franchise should it do well at the box office. That, of course, is no guarantee, considering its star Ezra Miller recently pled not guilty in court to felony burglary charges.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The Dance of Dragons begins and Google searches for Olivia Cooke’s feet skyrocket

The penultimate House of the Dragon episode finally kickstarted the Dance of Dragons after Aegon Targaryen usurped the throne from his sister, Rhaenyra. As fans recover from the jaw-dropping scene of Rhaenys breaking off the coronation ceremony on top of her dragon, Meleys, and try to put that gross scene between Queen Alicent and Larys Strong behind them, HBO releases the first preview trailer for next week’s season one finale, which teases Rhaenyra and Daemon establishing a war council to prepare for the confrontation with the Greens.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos

It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Trek: Voyager’: The 10 best Seven of Nine episodes

Seven of Nine is one of the most popular and enduring characters the Star Trek franchise has ever produced. Played superbly by Jeri Ryan, Star Trek: Voyager charted her journey from unfeeling Borg drone to one of the most human characters in the show. We see her develop close relationships with Captain Janeway and the holographic Doctor while coming to terms with the crimes she committed while controlled by the Borg.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ stans are praising their new MVP, Rhaenys Targaryen

Warning: the following article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode, “The Green Council.”. While episode nine of House of the Dragon had a bit of a lull in comparison to last week’s action, it was still very much calm before a sure-to-be storm in next week’s finale.
wegotthiscovered.com

A record-breaking historical epic that died a death at the box office cleaves streaming in two

Compared to the raft of Hollywood productions that regularly come armed with production budgets well in excess of $100 million, director Petr Jákl’s historical epic Medieval was a mere drop in the ocean at a cost of roughly $20 million. That being said, it was more than enough to see the story of local folk hero Jan Žižka comfortably rank as the single most expensive Czech film in history, but the box office numbers do not paint a pretty picture as to whether the investment was worth it.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘House of the Dragon’ director explains the Hightower’s nuclear predicament

Warning: the following article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode “The Green Council.”. House of the Dragon episode nine ended with quite the bang, setting up what is sure to be an eventful and action-packed finale. At the center of that ending was The Queen That Never...
wegotthiscovered.com

Will the horrifying ‘adventures’ of Art the Clown continue with ‘Terrifier 3?’

Warning: The article contains spoilers for Terrifier 2. Now that Art the Clown is once again gripping our collective nightmares with Terrifier 2 currently playing in theaters, a question arises: will there be a Terrifier 3 to further propel our insomnia?. With 2016’s Terrifier, we got a largely straightforward slasher....

