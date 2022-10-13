End of the season gardening tips with the pro

Just because it’s fall, doesn’t mean the gardening season is done. Our expert gardener, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden is here to share his tips on what still needs to be done in the garden.

According to Douglas, now is the time to prep your yard for the end of the season, the includes cutting back those overgrown bushes, fertilizing the lawn and plant some mums to make the garden beds look colorful.

