End of the season gardening tips with the pro

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Just because it’s fall, doesn’t mean the gardening season is done. Our expert gardener, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden is here to share his tips on what still needs to be done in the garden.

According to Douglas, now is the time to prep your yard for the end of the season, the includes cutting back those overgrown bushes, fertilizing the lawn and plant some mums to make the garden beds look colorful.

FOX31 Denver

Tis the season for a little fright before Halloween

Halloween is just a few weeks away and now is the time to get in on some haunted house fun. The Frightmare Compound is one of the oldest haunted attraction in Colorado. Brad Holder, Josh’s father acquired the compound back in the early 80’s and in 1983 he started selling tickets and allowing the public […]
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
