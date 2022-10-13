Denver weather: Fire danger before big weekend cooldown

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver’s weather will heat up to the mid-70s on Friday before a weekend cold front cools highs down to the 50s.

Keep in mind that Denver’s average high temperature for this time of year is 66 degrees.

Weather tonight: Breezy, cool temperatures

Winds will stay breezy to gusty on Thursday afternoon and into the evening with gusts up to 25 mph on the Front Range.

Temperatures will cool down to the 50s by 8 p.m. with low temperatures dropping around 41 degrees early Friday in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Warm temps, high fire danger

High temperatures will heat up to the mid-70s on Friday with sunshine and dry weather. Along with the warm temperatures, the winds will be breezy in the afternoon.

Gusty winds and low humidity will keep fire danger high in northeast Colorado. A fire weather warning has been issued for the northeast plains from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday.

In that area, winds will gust out of the northwest up to 35 mph with humidity expected to be as low as 10%.

Looking ahead: Cold front moves in late Saturday

Temperatures will cool slightly into Saturday with a high of 66 degrees in Denver. Most of Saturday will stay dry with a 10% chance of rain late in the evening as a cold front starts to push through the state.

The cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s on Sunday with a 10% chance for rain in the morning. The best chance for precipitation with the cold front will stay in northern Colorado.

Next week will stay mild and dry each day.

