Modular music instrument lets you create your own combination of strings, pads, and keys
A winner of this year’s Red Dot Design Concept Best of Best Award, Bitboard is an electronic instrument that presents an absolutely no-barriers approach to making music. With modular inputs that snap together to create the instrument, Bitboard lets you combine guitar strings, keys, pads, and even controls like faders to create the Frankenstein Musical Instrument of your choice. The underlying idea? Music-making is a creative process but it’s still fundamentally tactile… so it only makes sense to empower creators in various ways to create music how they see fit!
Top 10 earbuds to consider as alternatives if you’re still not convinced by the AirPods Pro 2
I love a good pair of earbuds! In fact, I really can’t function without my personal earbuds. Once my earbuds are in, the rest of the world is out. I deep dive into the world of my favorite tunes, away from real-world problems, happy in my own little audio bubble. Hence, owning a pair of innovative and perfect earbuds is an absolute necessity for me, and I’m sure that’s the case for most music lovers out there as well. Quite a few of us are Team AirPods all the way. And Apple recently launched the AirPods Pro! And although they are a good bet, it’s better to explore all your options, before you purchase them. Let’s remember that great earbuds go beyond Apple as well. And this nifty list includes all of them. This collection of exciting designs has a pair of earbuds for everyone. From Bose’s new Quiet Comfort Earbuds II to wireless earbuds that have a sci-fi-inspired case – these earbuds provide unique design solutions and are a must-have for audiophiles.
This magnetic wireless charger plugs directly into unused bedside sockets to save space
Wireless chargers come in all shapes and sizes, but most of them are designed to be placed on some horizontal surface like a desk or table. Even those that use magnets to keep a phone in place vertically or at an angle come with stands that only work on such flat planes. That’s not really surprising, considering that most charging times happen on work desks or bedside tables. In some cases, however, beds might have sockets right beside the headboard, especially in hotels. These sockets mostly remain unused or, at the very least, are used by only one wired charger. This pocket-sized gadget concept can change that story and open up that socket for more devices, including your phone, which will be sticking to the wall magnetically while it charges.
This pebble-shaped TV remote is like a fidget toy for couch potatoes
The TV remote control is both an essential part of home entertainment as well as its bane. In the past, the large slab of plastic had more buttons than a scientific calculator yet still managed to often get inexplicably lost underneath inside and couches. Thanks to streaming devices and dongles, as well as the influence of a certain fruit-named company, some remotes have now been distilled to their bare essentials. That said, they remain in your typical rectangular form that leaves plenty of unused space just to conform to that traditional design. There’s definitely a lot of room for improvement and experimentation, and this concept shrinks the remote control even further, turning it into something that can easily be mistaken for and used as a toy.
Go green with Razer x Panerai Luminor Quaranta, special edition watch committed to sustainability
Environment conservation is the top agenda for all watchmakers. Italian luxury timekeeper Panerai is no different. It has been working on inculcating watchmaking ways to preserve the oceans. Gaming giant Razer is a prominent force handholding Panerai in this journey, which continues into the second year with the launch of the new Panerai Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition watch.
This pendant lamp can be arranged in almost random ways like a pile of pommes frites
There are a variety of lamp designs these days appealing to an equally varied number of needs and aesthetic tastes. This is especially true with pendant lights that are, more often than not, designed to stand out as decorative pieces as much as they are lighting fixtures. In exchange for these beautiful designs, many of these lamps have more or less fixed forms and functions. At most, some of them can only change the intensity of their light, and only a few can actually change the direction they point at. Providing that kind of flexibility while still looking attractive might be a bit difficult to pull off, but it’s not impossible. Especially if you apply some unconventional thinking that can turn bars of light into something that almost looks like a floating ball of French fries.
This high-temperature steam + vacuum spot cleaner can literally keep your sofa, rug, and house spotless
Using a patented process that bombards dirt with high-pressure water and then sucks the dirty water right out of fabrics, UWANT’s B-200 removes stains quickly even at the deepest level, while getting your fabrics and upholstery dry faster than other cleaners. Its 4-in-1 cleaning system helps you battle all kinds of spots, with high-temperature steam to dissolve the toughest stains that seep in even below the surface, while also killing germs and mites in fabrics. The best part? No scrubbing, pre-soaking, or any of that extra effort!
SOLID CRS-01 is a brutalist alternative to the future of motorcycles
It’s only natural for humans to dream of a better and brighter future, no matter what current realities would seem to imply. That’s why concept designs naturally portray ideal scenarios in design languages that appeal to current design trends, as if those would remain the same in the future. For future vehicles, that often translates to designs with smooth and pleasing curves, clean and clear surfaces, and often light or bright hues. Design trends and styles come and go, of course, and what may be en vogue today might not be fashionable in a decade or so. Clean, minimalist vehicles might not be the future we’ll be facing, and this limited edition motorcycle offers an alternative version, one that may seem rough and perhaps a little bit dystopian.
The Movin’On Challenge Design returns for its 23rd edition with the theme: Balancing Sustainability
A transportation/mobility design competition with a difference – the Movin’On Challenge Design, inspired by Michelin, invites designers to visualize mobility solutions centered around equality, equity, and sustainability. The challenge’s 23rd annual theme pushes participants to look at sustainable mobility through three different lenses: People, Profit, and Planet.
This Japanese rack attaches to your bed, putting your clothes in easy reach for couch potatoes
All that the gamers are left to do is, get up to take a dump; for everything else, Bauhutte has all the bases covered. After giving gamers a reason to laze around doing nothing with the Electric Gaming Bed, the Japanese company is now making sure you can have your wardrobe around the bed. That’s like a miraculous intervention, not just for the gaming side of things, but for everyday office/school goers, who can get back home and drape their wear on the hangers retrofitted to the bed.
These massive mosaics are made out of millions of hand-rolled colorful paper quills
Created using hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of hand-rolled paper seeds/quills, Ilhwa Kim’s art-pieces are grand yet detailed. Each hand-rolled paper seed acts as a pixel, playing a small role in the grander scheme of things. Millions of these ‘pixels’ come together to create some staggeringly beautiful pieces of art, which are now on display at The House Of Fine Art (HOFA) in London.
This gorgeous floor mirror transports a lake shoreline into your room
Mirrors are great ways to add some accents to a room. Whether they’re actually functional or just decorative, their reflective surfaces alone are enough to bring some life to a space through a play of light, colors, and shapes. Even better, however, if a mirror is both useful and beautiful, which calls for some creative thinking and design. Most of the time, furniture makers focus on embellishing mirrors with rather fanciful frames, but some have also dabbled in changing the very shape of the mirror itself. This floor mirror, for example, might be a tight fit for some body types because of its irregular shape, but its play on forms creates an almost magical illusion of looking down at a lake’s shore from high above.
3D-printed clay air humidifier is created out of recycled ceramic powder, reducing waste
There are a lot of air humidifiers in the market out there especially in the past couple of years when we had to spend a lot of time indoors and needed some extra humidity in our spaces. Most of these are electric and some are even smarter than others. But of course, it would be better if we could have something that is more sustainable and can be created using sustainable materials. There have been some experiments out there and this one is a 3D-printed, non-electric one that uses recycled industrial waste.
This zero gravity workstation puts you in laid back position so you focus on the project not your back
A good thing about visiting a dentist is that recliner with a lumbar curve you lay back on while a random dude fiddles with your tooth. What if there was a similar option to work out of? Wish granted; enter the LEVUS!. If you spend most of your productive hours...
Portable ice-cream maker lets you whip up gelatos and sorbets in your freezer and take them anywhere
Heat wave getting to you? The Cocinare KRUSH has you sorted. Designed to be the first portable, wireless ice cream maker, the KRUSH fits into most freezers, whipping up a batch of ice cream on its own. Once the ice cream’s ready, the KRUSH’s dual-walled insulating design keeps the ice cream frozen for up to 5 hours, letting you carry it anywhere from the kitchen to the bedroom (for a guilty binge) or even to the great outdoors (as an addition to a social picnic plan).
