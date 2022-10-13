Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
This Insane Maine House is Just a Short Drive From Augusta & Shows How The ‘Other Half’ Lives
The first thing that may be worth noting is that this place also comes with heated parking. That's right, there's room for up to four vehicles in the garage and when you drive in on a snowy February night, the slush and grime will melt right off your car and drain into the floor. Wow!
wabi.tv
Downeast Scenic Railroad hosts Pumpkin Train Ride
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - All aboard!. Adults and children alike were invited to Downeast Scenic Railroad’s annual Pumpkin Train Rides today in Ellsworth. Patrons boarded the train for a short ride to the pumpkin patch, where children were able to pick their own pumpkins to take home. The railroad...
Part Of Pushaw Rd. Closed Down After Large Section Washed Away During Storm
Hard rain and heavy wind hit most of Eastern Maine overnight. Many folks woke up without power or to flooded basements and backyards. The damage from so much rain falling in such a short amount of time could be seen in low-lying parking lots and roads throughout the area. The...
wabi.tv
Pushaw road to be fixed in days says Maine DOT
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A matter of days rather than weeks is the timetable from the Maine DOT concerning a collapsed road in Glenburn. Pushaw Road became impassable after heavy rains washed out culverts under a part of the road leading to a collapse over the weekend. For some residents,...
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
This Bar Harbor, Maine, Home is Selling for Nearly $12 Million & Has More Windows Than Microsoft
It's been a hot minute since I went looking for the most expensive home for sale in a Maine town. But, I got the itch again and here we are (insert shrug emoji here). While I was perusing the interwebs I came across a story about how Bar Harbor, Maine, is quickly becoming one of the most popular and desirable cruise ports on the East Coast.
wabi.tv
Maine AG: Officer was justified in shooting man in Bangor despite distance
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s attorney general says a police officer was justified in shooting a man in Bangor four years ago despite a review of evidence that showed the officer was farther away from the man than previously thought. Attorney General Aaron Frey conducted a second review of...
wabi.tv
Woodrow W. Cross Entrance unveiled at Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than two years after his death, the legacy of Woodrow Cross continues to grow. On Monday, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor announced plans to put Woodrow’s name on one of the entrances. The rotunda entrance near the intersection of Buck and Main Streets will now be called the Woodrow W. Cross Entrance.
Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck
You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
wabi.tv
Murder trial of Jessica Trefethen resumes after COVID interruption
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her three-year-old son resumed in Belfast Monday. The trial was interrupted last week after the prosecutor came down with COVID. Dr. Liam Funte took the stand Monday. He performed the autopsy on Maddox Williams saying...
Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good
Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
Popular Maine Town Listed as One of Best in the Nation for Fall Foliage
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to experiencing incredible fall foliage. Travel + Leisure magazine released its annual list of best spots in America to witness the seasonal change. Maine's own Bar Harbor proudly was included with this venerable group. The Knox County town located...
foxbangor.com
Live pet adoption helps animals find safe homes
TRENTON — Saturday Stanley Subaru in Trenton partnered with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Hancock County for the “Subaru Loves Pets” initiative to help animals in need find new homes. “We have a very loyal following of pets with Subaru owners and...
wabi.tv
Stanley Subaru hosts annual adoption event with local animal shelter
TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Some might say it was raining cats and dogs in Trenton Saturday. October is National Subaru Loves Pets Month. And the SPCA of Hancock County and Trenton Stanley Subaru partnered up to host an adoption event Saturday. It was part of the national “Subaru Loves Pets...
Maine program aims to help small towns electrify heat in public buildings
The Town of Norridgewock equipped its public library and other city buildings with heat pumps, but a local official acknowledges small towns face unique barriers in electrification. Photo by Jamie Dacyczyn via Energy News Network. A new grant program in Maine aims to help accelerate the transition to electric heat...
foxbangor.com
Howland residents express frustration over salt pile
HOWLAND — “It’s destroying people’s properties, and it’s not mine that just got destroyed.”. These are the words from Howland resident Tena Braley, as she and her husband Timothy Braley have been asking the town of Howland to deal with this salt for several years.
wabi.tv
Dexter highlights what local businesses have to offer
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The town of Dexter coming together this weekend to give a boost to local businesses. It was the first Central Highlands Tradeshow hosted at the Dexter Town Hall. Business owners around the region displayed their products. The Dexter Revitalization Committee and Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce sponsored...
penbaypilot.com
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
Maine Police Officer Injured After Scuffle at Homeless Encampment With Armed Man
A Maine police officer was injured on Wednesday after a scuffle ensued while trying to take a suspect into custody at a homeless encampment. According to WGME 13 and the Bangor Daily News, police were called to an area homeless camp in the city of Bangor after getting reports that a man there was brandishing a firearm.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 7-14. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 7. Tricia D. Harrell, 32, of Rockland, was issued...
Comments / 0