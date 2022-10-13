ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Town, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Downeast Scenic Railroad hosts Pumpkin Train Ride

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - All aboard!. Adults and children alike were invited to Downeast Scenic Railroad’s annual Pumpkin Train Rides today in Ellsworth. Patrons boarded the train for a short ride to the pumpkin patch, where children were able to pick their own pumpkins to take home. The railroad...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Pushaw road to be fixed in days says Maine DOT

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - A matter of days rather than weeks is the timetable from the Maine DOT concerning a collapsed road in Glenburn. Pushaw Road became impassable after heavy rains washed out culverts under a part of the road leading to a collapse over the weekend. For some residents,...
GLENBURN, ME
Z107.3

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Woodrow W. Cross Entrance unveiled at Cross Insurance Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than two years after his death, the legacy of Woodrow Cross continues to grow. On Monday, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor announced plans to put Woodrow’s name on one of the entrances. The rotunda entrance near the intersection of Buck and Main Streets will now be called the Woodrow W. Cross Entrance.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Massive Bull Moose Fight Caught on Camera; Watch as They Ram a Brand New Truck

You never know what you'll find in these two places. TikTok and the woods. And sometimes, the two come together and present an unbelievable video clip. As I was scrolling through TikTok earlier while I was supposed to be working, (please don't tell the boss) I came across an unbelievable video of two absolutely gargantuan moose battling it out in someone's driveway.
ORLAND, ME
B98.5

Iconic Central Maine Jewelry Store Closing For Good

Over the years, we have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of Central Maine businesses come and go. Sadly, over the last few years, we have seen way more businesses close than we have seen new ones open. Because of this, we have, in a way, become desensitized to the closure...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Live pet adoption helps animals find safe homes

TRENTON — Saturday Stanley Subaru in Trenton partnered with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Hancock County for the “Subaru Loves Pets” initiative to help animals in need find new homes. “We have a very loyal following of pets with Subaru owners and...
TRENTON, ME
wabi.tv

Stanley Subaru hosts annual adoption event with local animal shelter

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - Some might say it was raining cats and dogs in Trenton Saturday. October is National Subaru Loves Pets Month. And the SPCA of Hancock County and Trenton Stanley Subaru partnered up to host an adoption event Saturday. It was part of the national “Subaru Loves Pets...
TRENTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Howland residents express frustration over salt pile

HOWLAND — “It’s destroying people’s properties, and it’s not mine that just got destroyed.”. These are the words from Howland resident Tena Braley, as she and her husband Timothy Braley have been asking the town of Howland to deal with this salt for several years.
HOWLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Dexter highlights what local businesses have to offer

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The town of Dexter coming together this weekend to give a boost to local businesses. It was the first Central Highlands Tradeshow hosted at the Dexter Town Hall. Business owners around the region displayed their products. The Dexter Revitalization Committee and Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce sponsored...
DEXTER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 7-14. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 7. Tricia D. Harrell, 32, of Rockland, was issued...
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy