Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 7 ESPN FPI
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian moved their winning streak to three games this weekend by topping the Iowa State Cyclones at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell gave Texas all it could handle this weekend, though.
Texas football vs. Oklahoma State: Opening odds for Week 8
A high-stakes matchup lies ahead for No. 22 ranked Texas football next weekend on the road against head coach Mike Gundy and the No. 8 (for now at least) Oklahoma State Cowboys. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian will face a Big 12 foe away from home for the first time in nearly a month.
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
Trevor Knights looks foolish calling Texas football a ‘beatable’ team
Last weekend, we saw Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian absolutely obliterate new head coach Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Oct. 8. And there was something that a former Oklahoma quarterback had to say this week about how Oklahoma looked in that loss to Texas in Red River.
Colton Vasek spotted on Texas football sideline with Arch Manning
One of the top priorities among key targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class this fall is the highly touted four-star Oklahoma Sooners commit and Austin Westlake edge rusher Colton Vasek. Despite committing to Oklahoma late in the summer months last offseason, Texas remains in constant communication this fall with the local product Vasek.
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
First Look: After open week, Ohio State returns to action by hosting Iowa
After having an open weekend, Ohio State will return to action by hosting Iowa next Saturday at Ohio Stadium. FOX will broadcast the game with a noon start. Each week, this will be our first taste of what Ohio State will face the following week. We hope this gives you some riveting reading each week. Here is our First Look as Ohio State hosts Iowa on Oct. 22.
Bob Stoops left ‘disappointed’ after Oklahoma football’s worst loss in series history to Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma was blown out by Texas 49-0 final week, and it left former Sooners coach Bob Stoops disillusioned. OU was shutout for the primary time since 1998, whereas the competition snapped a 168-game streak of scoring a landing. Stoops tried to put it into perspective as to the place this system goes from right here below first-year head coach Brent Venables, a former assistant below Stoops.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 13
Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.
2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 8
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!. Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 8 of the 2022-23 season. Thursday, Oct. 13:. Killeen Chaparral 0. Rouse 30. Akins 7. Austin High 35. Johnson...
VIDEO: Viewer spots bald eagle in Williamson County tree
An iconic symbol of our country was spotted in southeastern Williamson County this week and captured on video.
What is the third most spoken language in Austin?
After English, the second most widely spoken language in Austin is, unsurprisingly, Spanish. The third most spoken language is a bit more difficult to determine. The City of Austin says “other Indo-European languages” are the next most common. But KUT listener Mary Milan wanted to know: What really...
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
1 Texas Eatery Is Among 'Absolute Best Breakfast Restaurants In America'
Mashed compiled a list of the absolute best breakfast restaurants in America.
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock sold; other Maxwell dealerships 'not for sale'
Nyle Maxwell GMC in Round Rock has been sold to a Canadian automotive group that has been investing in Texas dealerships. (Courtesy Nyle Maxwell GMC) In a post on the Nyle Maxwell GMC Facebook page, owner Nyle Maxwell Jr. announced he and his wife Nancy will sell the Round Rock-based dealership. In the Oct. 14 post, Maxwell also dispelled rumors he has heard in the community.
Alex Jones Net Worth 2022: How Much Money Does Alex Jones Make?
Alexander Emerick Jones is an American conspiracy theorist and host of a far-right and alt-right radio show. He was born on February 11, 1974. He is the host of The Alex Jones Show, which the Genesis Communications Network sends all over the United States from Austin, Texas (syndicated and internet radio).
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
Lake Buchanan community keeps its water access and money after KXAN investigation
The letter comes nearly a month after KXAN's investigation addressing Van Eeten's concerns about a land lease.
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Criminal charges filed against Travis County poll watcher for her actions on Election Day 2020
AUSTIN, Texas - Two criminal charges have been filed against a Travis County woman due to her actions at an election count in November 2020. Travis County District Attorney José Garza said Jennifer Fleck is alleged to have committed criminal trespass by refusing to leave Travis County property after engaging in conduct that interfered with the ability of Travis County employees to complete the election count on Nov. 2, 2020.
