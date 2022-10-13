ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Couple arraigned on storage unit break-in charges

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people accused of breaking into at least 15 storage units were arraigned on their charges Thursday.

Edward and Ashley Trout have been charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, breaking and entering a building with intent, possession of a stolen financial transaction device (credit card) and larceny of a firearm. Ashley Trout was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, while Edward Trout was also charged with safe breaking.

2 arrested for at least 15 storage unit break-ins

Both have a 10% $10,000 bond. Both are due back in court on Oct. 26.

Ashley Trout was arraigned over Zoom on Oct. 13, 2022.
Edward Trout was arraigned over Zoom on Oct. 13, 2022.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found 40 guns and thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property at the couple’s home on Oak Lane off of Pine Lake Road in Nelson Township on Tuesday. Detectives have been investigating break-ins at several Kent County storage units since August.

Edward Trout was charged in June with several misdemeanors for poaching. The Department of Natural Resources accused him of poaching as many as 13 deer. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor hunting with a license in September, court records show.

— Correction: A previous version of this article included one incorrect charge for Ashley Trout. She was not charged with safe breaking but was charged with possession of meth. We regret the error, which has been fixed.

