Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Voice actor of Bayonetta calls players to boycott Bayonetta 3 for “immoral” compensation
Voice actor Hellena Taylor has explained why she didn’t return to voice the Umbra Witch in Bayonetta 3, citing a low-ball offer and calling for a total boycott of the game. Bayonetta’s voice actor Hellena Price has called out PlatinumGames and Nintendo after revealing that she was offered a mere $4,000 to return to voice act the witch in the game’s third installment.
aiexpress.io
Witches be trippin’: A few hours in, Bayonetta 3 looks like a Nintendo Switch all-timer
PlatinumGames hasn’t precisely had the most well liked streak recently. Babylon’s Fall was an exemplary lesson in how to not do a service sport, it misplaced the job of constructing Granblue Fantasy: Relink to Cygames again in 2019, and even Astral Chain failed to essentially get the traction you’d see from keystone collection like Bayonetta or Nier. The studio, regrettably, has been caught in a rut.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
technewstoday.com
How to Install Mods on Xbox One
A loyal and talented fan community often keeps beloved games going for years. Most would believe their mods are a thing for PC players only, but they are available on your consoles as well. “Mods” is the term for content modifiers and modifications created by amateur and enthusiast coders and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Nintendo eShop Argentinian Shenanigans Helped Boost Let's Build A Zoo Sales
Standing out on Nintendo's eShop can be a tall order, especially for games that aren't first-party titles or Switch exclusives, but Let's Build a Zoo has managed to surge to the top thanks to penny-pinching consumers. As detailed in a Twitter thread by Mike Rose, who works for publisher No...
dotesports.com
Hideki Kamiya’s Twitter account deleted after controversies surrounding Bayonetta 3
Recent controversies regarding the release of Bayonetta 3, the first installment in the franchise since 2014, are darkening the world surrounding the Umbra Witch—even going as far as getting the attention of the franchise’s director. Hideki Kamiya, vice president of Platinum Games and director of the Bayonetta series,...
Gamespot
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
itechpost.com
Two Nintendo Games No One’s Ever Played Before is Available on eBay
If you're looking for rare NES games to either play or collect, your time has come. A Twitter user has recently spotted two unreleased, never-before-seen NES games to have been listed on eBay as part of two separate auctions, piquing the attention of video game preservation fans and NES collectors alike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Bayonetta’ Voice Actress Launches Twitter War, Complains Of Lowball Offer To Reprise Role
The woman who has voiced Bayonetta through two editions of the video game is claiming on social media that she’s being stabbed in the back when it comes to her fee for part three. TMZ is reporting actress Hellena Taylor is accusing the producers of Bayonetta 3 of offering her just $4,000 to reprise the character’s voice. She turned down the offer, which she deemed inadequate, given her acting resume and her credentials voicing the character in prior editions. Taylor was so insulted, she claimed to be breaking a non-disclosure agreement to speak out. Beyond tweeting, Taylor claims she reached out to the...
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon
Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number. "Thank you...
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale
The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
Gamespot
You Might Think This Overwatch 2 Hero Is OP, But Blizzard Isn't Rushing To Nerf Her
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a week now, and it's experienced some high highs and some very low lows. In a new blog post, the Overwatch 2 team detailed some upcoming changes to the game, its thoughts on character balance, and some much-needed bug fixes. In the first...
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Gamespot
Meet Bellibolt | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
Bellibolt expands and contracts its body to generate electricity in an organ that looks like a belly button. Electricity is then discharged from the two bumps on either side of its head that resemble eyeballs.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them
Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
Comments / 0