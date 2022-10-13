ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voice actor of Bayonetta calls players to boycott Bayonetta 3 for “immoral” compensation

Voice actor Hellena Taylor has explained why she didn’t return to voice the Umbra Witch in Bayonetta 3, citing a low-ball offer and calling for a total boycott of the game. Bayonetta’s voice actor Hellena Price has called out PlatinumGames and Nintendo after revealing that she was offered a mere $4,000 to return to voice act the witch in the game’s third installment.
Witches be trippin’: A few hours in, Bayonetta 3 looks like a Nintendo Switch all-timer

PlatinumGames hasn’t precisely had the most well liked streak recently. Babylon’s Fall was an exemplary lesson in how to not do a service sport, it misplaced the job of constructing Granblue Fantasy: Relink to Cygames again in 2019, and even Astral Chain failed to essentially get the traction you’d see from keystone collection like Bayonetta or Nier. The studio, regrettably, has been caught in a rut.
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
How to Install Mods on Xbox One

A loyal and talented fan community often keeps beloved games going for years. Most would believe their mods are a thing for PC players only, but they are available on your consoles as well. “Mods” is the term for content modifiers and modifications created by amateur and enthusiast coders and...
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison

The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
Two Nintendo Games No One’s Ever Played Before is Available on eBay

If you're looking for rare NES games to either play or collect, your time has come. A Twitter user has recently spotted two unreleased, never-before-seen NES games to have been listed on eBay as part of two separate auctions, piquing the attention of video game preservation fans and NES collectors alike.
‘Bayonetta’ Voice Actress Launches Twitter War, Complains Of Lowball Offer To Reprise Role

The woman who has voiced Bayonetta through two editions of the video game is claiming on social media that she’s being stabbed in the back when it comes to her fee for part three. TMZ is reporting actress Hellena Taylor is accusing the producers of Bayonetta 3 of offering her just $4,000 to reprise the character’s voice. She turned down the offer, which she deemed inadequate, given her acting resume and her credentials voicing the character in prior editions. Taylor was so insulted, she claimed to be breaking a non-disclosure agreement to speak out. Beyond tweeting, Taylor claims she reached out to the...
Nintendo Switch eShop Launches Massive Try Before You Buy Sale

The Nintendo Switch eShop recently kicked off a massive "Try Before You Buy" sale, and it includes substantial savings on all sorts of games. True to its name, the sale focuses on games that offer free demos on Switch, with up to 80% savings on some titles. The biggest savings...
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them

Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
