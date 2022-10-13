Read full article on original website
Related
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News
There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
How the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-17 on Sunday Night Football
What to know about the Cowboys-Eagles NFC East battle at Lincoln Financial Field.
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets
The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the Green Bay Packers dropped their third game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Bears overreactions: Fields in worst QB situation since Stafford?
The Bears had a must-win game slip through their fingers on Thursday against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. Chicago held the Commanders to 214 total yards, but a Velus Jones Jr. muffed punt and a Darnell Mooney bobble cost the Bears a win as Carson Wentz and Co. left Chicago with a 12-7 win.
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB
As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness. Here was a 23-year-old quarterback in his 16th career NFL start getting pulverized behind an offensive line that couldn't stop an infant from highjacking a candy bar from your local Jewel. Here's a quarterback with all the natural talent to be great having to pick himself off the turf time and time again because the organization he plays for decided it didn't need to upgrade the protection in front of him this season.
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers
An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers, however, are adamant they will hold onto McCaffrey past the deadline if they don't...
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules
We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. So far, the Browns have already acquired former Pro bowl linebacker Deion Jones, ahead of the deadline.
Broncos linebacker injures knee colliding with sideline staffer
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a knee injury after he collided with a staff member on the sideline during Monday's game. Patrick was attempting to make a tackle in overtime while chasing Los Angeles Chargers punt returner DeAndre Carter towards the Broncos' sideline. After Carter ran out of bounds, Patrick's momentum carried him onto the sideline, where he was unable to stop himself from colliding with a staffer holding a clipboard, sending both to the ground.
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago Bears to Gillette Stadium for their only "Monday Night Football" matchup of 2022. Here are the opening...
Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo
Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam. Check out the video:. Mack played for the...
NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream
Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad always takes me for ice cream when the New York Jets win,” Johnny said in an interview with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the season. “How many times do you think my dad is going to take me for ice cream?”
How to watch NBA opening night games 2022-23
Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us. With free agency, the draft, Summer League, training camp and preseason all out of the way, all 30 teams have a clean slate starting this month. Following the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics in...
Bulls' City Edition jerseys for this year may have leaked
The Chicago Bulls' City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season have yet to be officially announced by the team. But, as these things tend to do, the design for the jerseys may have leaked on Reddit. Here is a look at the jersey design from a poster who says...
Bulls' schedule offers early tests against NBA's elite
If the Chicago Bulls want to build on last season's successes and advance deeper than the first round of the playoffs in 2023, they must perform better against the NBA's elite. It's an obvious statement, sure — but true, nonetheless. And the theory that the continuity, schematic tweaks and depth...
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future
The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0