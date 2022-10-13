Is Luke Bryan To Blame For The Cincinnati Bengals Disappointing 2-3 Start To The Season?

If you follow the NFL, then you know that the Cincinnati Bengals have underachieved big time this season after their incredible run to the Super Bowl last year.

They’re an incredibly mid 2-3 team right now, and star quarterback Joe Burrow has about .01 seconds to throw the football because his offensive line is hot garbage, and he’s spent more time on the ground than he has standing up in every game so far.

In fact, the offensive line play has been so bad, that Burrow has been seeing ghosts every second of the day now:

However, there may be a much deeper reasoning behind the underwhelming play of the Bengals this year, and it actually has nothing to do with football…

Because there are reports that Luke Bryan, yes, LUKE BRYAN, has been playing in the Bengals locker room.

Bengals sports reporter Ben Baby shared the tragic news:

“Some concerning developments out of the Bengals locker room. Lots of Luke Bryan playing over the speakers.”

And in a follow up tweet he said:

“Several inquiries have been made about the Luke Bryan playlist selection. Culprit is still at large.”

You hate to see it…

This is a devastating scene for Bengals fans everywhere. I mean, we’re talking about a team that made a helluva run last year, primed to possibly even better this year with Joe Burrow getting another year of experience, Ja’Marr Chase another year of experience in the league and… it’s been disappointing.

How do you expect to win when you’re hearing lyrics like:

“M-O-V-E I love it yeah, I love it when you get that beat…”

And:

“Shake it for the birds, shake it for the bees

Shake it for the catfish swimming down deep in the creek

For the crickets and the critters and the squirrels…”

I mean sheesh, if the media found out Tom Brady was playing Luke Bryan in the locker room, the NFL would have to remove his future first ballot Hall of Fame vote.

Somethings gotta change… and Ben might just have the answer…

Get Joey B and the boys some Turnpike… STAT.