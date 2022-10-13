Read full article on original website
VA rep speaks at Soroptimist Club￼
Andrew Canvasser was a guest speaker at a recent Soroptimist meeting and spoke to the club regarding the resources women veterans have in the Kingman community and how he assists them in finding employment and, also, how he can assist local employers in employing veterans. Pictured are Andrew Canvasser, Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist and Suellen Stewart, President of Soroptimist International of Kingman.
New ministries starting at Christian Joy Church￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Our Church Fellowship breakfast will be on the last Saturday of every month at 8:00 a.m.,” reads the website of the Christian Joy Church of the Nazarene. “Breakfast will be prepared that morning—fresh & hot.” Who could resist?. Like a number...
Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights taking entries￼
KINGMAN – Register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights in downtown Kingman. This year’s theme is ‘It’s a Cowboy Christmas’. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. Dozens of beautifully decorated floats and vehicles will be on display along Beale Street...
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
Watch for burros at Shinetoberfest
OATMAN – Originally from Alabama, Rob Borden, owner of Saddle Sore Ranch, thought moonshine was a southern thing, and admits that his family had been involved in its rich history. So it was a pleasant homecoming when he started learning about Arizona’s history with moonshine. Combining a passion...
Lake Mead rangers search for body after witness provides tip, body recovered
Park Rangers recovered a body from an area at Lake Mead after receiving a tip from a witness who said someone was swimming without a floatation device.
Woman dies after drowning at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service officials announced that a woman died after drowning at Lake Mead over the weekend. Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening National Park rangers received a report of a 39-year-old woman who went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina. According to the news release, she was not wearing a life jacket.
Olympus Diner is the place to be authentic Greek, American food￼
If you are looking for quality food combined with excellent service and short ticket time – Olympus Diner in Kingman is the place to be!. Leon and Becky Anastasakos recently opened up shop at 710 Eastern Ave., with a full line of Greek and American breakfast and lunch items.
One dies in fiery crash￼
KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
Win Hall & Oates Tickets And Laughlin Staycation!
The iconic rock duo, Hall & Oates, will be coming to Laughlin for a concert on Oct. 22!. Hall & Oates will be performing at the Laughlin Event Center, and we just KNOW that this show will be filled with beautiful songs, great melodies and powerful lyrics. Tickets are available...
Body exhumed from Arizona desert in California homicide
A body that was buried in the Arizona desert was exhumed on Thursday in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in Bakersfield, California, in late September.
Thunderbird Volleyball team accepts defeat￼
The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School were defeated by the Flagstaff High Eagles. The competitive nature and pure athleticism of the Flagstaff High School girls’ volleyball team was too much for the Thunderbirds. The first set would consist of constant back and forth action as a lead would be held by the Eagles, but the Thunderbirds would surge back and provide discomfort to the lead Flagstaff would hold. The first set would eventually end in victory for the Eagles, finishing the set, while the Thunderbirds would only put up 22 points. The other two contests would be one sided as Flagstaff would defeat the Thunderbirds by more than 10 points each set. The inconsistency on offense and defense allowed the Eagles consistent play to benefit from the errors the Thunderbirds would produce. Head coach R.B. states, “Net game was going, they closed off the holes, covered everybody’s position. The last two sets, they stopped doing it.” Coach would consider his team selfish as the team aspect would be eliminated. Most of the mishaps would come from serving as there would be a majority of points given up from serves. “We have some problems with our serves. We just lost control of our serves. We gave up… probably 25 points just by serving,” R.B. stated. The inconsistency produced the Eagles with a major advantage which they used proficiently.
