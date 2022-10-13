ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Supreme Court Rejects Donald Trump's Appeal On Classified Mar-A-Lago Docs

By Paul Blumenthal
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bk43_0iXqO30o00

The Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump’s petition asking it to allow an outside expert to review classified documents that were among the materials taken from the White House after his tenure. The documents were seized by the FBI following a search of the former president’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

The court’s rejection of Trump’s petition came in a short notice stating that his request for the court to override an appeals court decision that separated the classified documents from other materials seized by the FBI was denied. There were no noted dissents.

Trump’s petition to the court was a last-ditch legal effort aimed at keeping the more than 100 classified documents he took after leaving office and withheld from the National Archives from being used in any potential prosecution related to their removal to Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI searched Trump’s for classified documents and other materials he was believed to be withholding from the National Archives and seized 11,000 documents, 103 of which held classification markings, on Aug. 8. It is against the law to remove and retain (and withhold) classified documents without proper authorization. This is even true for former presidents.

Following the seizure of the documents, Trump claimed political persecution, suggested he had declassified the documents “by thinking about it” and demanded the government return them to him immediately.

He then sued in federal district court to prevent prosecutors from using the documents in their investigation while asking for the appointment of an outside expert, known as a special master, to review all of the documents for executive or attorney-client privilege for exclusion in the investigation.

Trump’s case was taken up by district court judge Aileen Cannon, whom he appointed in 2020. In what was called a “deeply problematic” decision that gave “special considerations to the former president,” Cannon sided with Trump and forbid the Justice Department from using any documents, including the classified documents, in its investigations and appointed a special master to review all of the documents for executive or attorney-client privilege.

The government appealed to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a three-judge panel made up of two judges appointed by Trump and one by former President Barack Obama overrode parts of Cannon’s decision. The appeals court panel allowed the Justice Department to resume using the seized classified documents in its investigation into the former president for obstruction of justice and violations of the Presidential Records Act, prohibited the special master from reviewing those classified documents and ordered that the full appeals court hear the case to overturn Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master on an expedited basis.

In response, Trump filed his petition with the Supreme Court on Oct. 4 demanding that the court vacate the appeals court panel’s decision to forbid the special master from reviewing the 103 classified documents.

The case now rests with the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, and the 11th Circuit of Appeals as it reviews Cannon’s decision to appoint a special master at all.

Comments / 4

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump charged Secret Service exorbitant hotel rates as DoJ recommends jail time for Bannon

The Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.Like several key figures from the Trump circle, Mr Bannon refused to testify to the 6 January select committee despite a subpoena, instead trying in vain to claim his conduct after the election was covered by executive privilege. He was found guilty of contempt in July.Meanwhile, Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about American Jews, whom he suggested should be more grateful for his decision to...
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Trump’s Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him

Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
HuffPost

HuffPost

176K+
Followers
10K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy