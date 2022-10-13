Read full article on original website
Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights taking entries￼
KINGMAN – Register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights in downtown Kingman. This year’s theme is ‘It’s a Cowboy Christmas’. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. Dozens of beautifully decorated floats and vehicles will be on display along Beale Street...
One dies in fiery crash￼
KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
VA rep speaks at Soroptimist Club￼
Andrew Canvasser was a guest speaker at a recent Soroptimist meeting and spoke to the club regarding the resources women veterans have in the Kingman community and how he assists them in finding employment and, also, how he can assist local employers in employing veterans. Pictured are Andrew Canvasser, Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist and Suellen Stewart, President of Soroptimist International of Kingman.
At Havasu, AZ, European boats dominated the weekend
After a short wind delay on Saturday morning, the skies would clear allowing for a spectacular finish on Sunday which saw two Euro hulls claim the top spot on the podium. Rusty Wyatt driving a Moore Formula Racing hull out of France claimed the top spot in the F1 category. Not to be outdone, Chris Rinker also driving a Moore boat claimed the second spot on the podium in the F1 category.
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
Tents going up for Cornfest￼
BULLHEAD CITY – It’s been exciting to watch the tents go up at Gary Keith Civic Park on AZ-95 and Marina Blvd., for the upcoming two-day Cornfest. The Kiwanis of the Colorado River host this sixth year of the community festival. Presented by Living Waters Hospice, the event runs Friday, Oct. 21, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
Watch for burros at Shinetoberfest
OATMAN – Originally from Alabama, Rob Borden, owner of Saddle Sore Ranch, thought moonshine was a southern thing, and admits that his family had been involved in its rich history. So it was a pleasant homecoming when he started learning about Arizona’s history with moonshine. Combining a passion...
Forced to move out of district, Boyd resigns from school board
BULLHEAD CITY — Anna Boyd had planned to be a member of the Bullhead City School District Governing Board through 2024 and maybe longer. Boyd filed for re-election in the upcoming general election — but the BCSD election was canceled by Mohave County School Superintendent Michael File when only three people filed to fill the three terms that were to become open in 2023.
New ministries starting at Christian Joy Church￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Our Church Fellowship breakfast will be on the last Saturday of every month at 8:00 a.m.,” reads the website of the Christian Joy Church of the Nazarene. “Breakfast will be prepared that morning—fresh & hot.” Who could resist?. Like a number...
Olympus Diner is the place to be authentic Greek, American food￼
If you are looking for quality food combined with excellent service and short ticket time – Olympus Diner in Kingman is the place to be!. Leon and Becky Anastasakos recently opened up shop at 710 Eastern Ave., with a full line of Greek and American breakfast and lunch items.
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
Body exhumed from Arizona desert in California homicide
A body that was buried in the Arizona desert was exhumed on Thursday in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in Bakersfield, California, in late September.
Thunderbird Volleyball team accepts defeat￼
The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School were defeated by the Flagstaff High Eagles. The competitive nature and pure athleticism of the Flagstaff High School girls’ volleyball team was too much for the Thunderbirds. The first set would consist of constant back and forth action as a lead would be held by the Eagles, but the Thunderbirds would surge back and provide discomfort to the lead Flagstaff would hold. The first set would eventually end in victory for the Eagles, finishing the set, while the Thunderbirds would only put up 22 points. The other two contests would be one sided as Flagstaff would defeat the Thunderbirds by more than 10 points each set. The inconsistency on offense and defense allowed the Eagles consistent play to benefit from the errors the Thunderbirds would produce. Head coach R.B. states, “Net game was going, they closed off the holes, covered everybody’s position. The last two sets, they stopped doing it.” Coach would consider his team selfish as the team aspect would be eliminated. Most of the mishaps would come from serving as there would be a majority of points given up from serves. “We have some problems with our serves. We just lost control of our serves. We gave up… probably 25 points just by serving,” R.B. stated. The inconsistency produced the Eagles with a major advantage which they used proficiently.
