ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9Brb_0iXqNkit00

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.

14 firearms were found inside the home. Investigators say there was enough evidence to connect three handguns, a grenade launcher, and an AR-15 to Julio Urquiza.

Because Urquiza is a convicted felon, his charges are more severe.

Urquiza was arrested on three counts of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony. There were also several outstanding warrants for his arrest stemming from drug charges in 2017 and 2018.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 17

Cue Doyle
4d ago

so if you can get 10 years (minimum) for a fully automatic gun.. HOW MUCH TIME DOES A GRENADE LAUNCHER GETS YOU??

Reply(2)
7
Nelly Alcantara
4d ago

lol I went to school with this fool 🤣 remember he got caught stealing from Dillard's lmao 🤣

Reply(1)
7
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BA Police: Schools placed on a lockdown after juvenile was shot at a nearby hotel

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Homewood Suites near Kenosha and S Garnet. Broken Arrow Police’s Ethan Hutchins confirmed to FOX23 the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Union 8th Grade Center and McAuliffe Elementary were under a 30 minute lockdown due to the shooting, Hutchins said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police arrest man and woman on drug and gun charges

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Friday afternoon after Tulsa police say they found 15 firearms and variety of drugs in their home and car. Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Tulsa Police attempted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul. Police said the driver, Jequeaz Johnson, failed to yield and continued to his home, near 31st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal police officer returns home after paralysis

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Larry Porter is a police officer with the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. When he woke up on Sept. 1, he couldn’t move. Porter was taken to Hillcrest Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, where he remained for three weeks before he was moved to the Kaiser Rehabilitation Center on the Hillcrest medical campus.
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Brookside donut shop vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of dollars have been raised to help a Brookside donut shop that was vandalized. The Donut Hole on East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue had their front doors and windows smashed and a register and electronic equipment stolen, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the shop.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man arrested in Tulsa art gallery vandalism

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested days after a Tulsa art gallery was vandalized. Police were called to Royce Myers Art Gallery at 17th and Boston Monday night. The gallery reported to police a man, later identified as Tommy Beck, was yelling, acting erratic, and throwing items through the business’s windows, police said.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
77K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy