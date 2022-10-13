Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Throws F-Bombing Hissy Fit At Bucs Linemen During Loss To Steelers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may be showing the strain of on- and off-field woes.
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Buccaneers-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tampa Bay was caught...
Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18
Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
Has Carson Wentz played his last snap for Commanders after injury news?
It happened again. For the second year in a row, the Washington Commanders have suffered an injury to their de facto franchise quarterback. On Monday, it was reported Carson Wentz would miss 4-6 weeks with the fractured ring finger he suffered in the team’s Week 6 win over the Bears on Thursday Night Football.
Bill Belichick skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding: Why didn’t Tom Brady?
Much was made about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady attending Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding on Friday night before a Sunday afternoon game. At this point in his career, it’s a surprise if Brady hits the practice field more than three times a week. He’s earned that right, no doubt, but when the 45-year-old quarterback looks lackluster less than 48 hours after attending a wedding in New York City, it’s bound to raise some questions.
Mike Tomlin not overreacting to upset of Bucs
The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-18, on Sunday after entering the contest as a 10-point underdog, but Mike Tomlin knows his team is far from being back. "Where we are is more than one good day, one good plan, one good winning performance in terms of...
