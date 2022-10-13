ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Lane Kiffin just trolled the hell out of Tennessee and Nick Saban with one meme

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolls Nick Saban and Tennessee with one incredible meme. We must bow in the presence of our new meme lord Lane Kiffin. While people are allowed to evolve as human beings, never change, Lane. Never change. Nobody is better at trolling in the college football world than the Ole Miss head coach. With the power of his daughter spending $721 at a Zara, this king of the tarmac has created the perfect meme to troll his former mentor Nick Saban and his former team in the Tennessee Volunteers simultaneously.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Augusta Free Press

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers stun Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs, 20-18

Despite losing starting rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to a third-quarter head injury, Pittsburgh held on behind backup Mitch Trubisky for a 20-18 win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium, snapping its four-game losing skid in the process. The banged-up, underdog Steelers (2-4) got contributions from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Bill Belichick skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding: Why didn’t Tom Brady?

Much was made about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady attending Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding on Friday night before a Sunday afternoon game. At this point in his career, it’s a surprise if Brady hits the practice field more than three times a week. He’s earned that right, no doubt, but when the 45-year-old quarterback looks lackluster less than 48 hours after attending a wedding in New York City, it’s bound to raise some questions.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin not overreacting to upset of Bucs

The Pittsburgh Steelers upset the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-18, on Sunday after entering the contest as a 10-point underdog, but Mike Tomlin knows his team is far from being back. "Where we are is more than one good day, one good plan, one good winning performance in terms of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
552K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy