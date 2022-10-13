Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights taking entries￼
KINGMAN – Register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights in downtown Kingman. This year’s theme is ‘It’s a Cowboy Christmas’. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. Dozens of beautifully decorated floats and vehicles will be on display along Beale Street...
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Come to the 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday and Saturday.
Needles, California: The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe will be having their 46th Annual Fort Mojave Indian Days celebration and parade being held on Friday, October 21st, 2022 and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. The celebration is free and opened to the public, to learn and celebrate the history, customs and traditions...
race-day-live.com
At Havasu, AZ, European boats dominated the weekend
After a short wind delay on Saturday morning, the skies would clear allowing for a spectacular finish on Sunday which saw two Euro hulls claim the top spot on the podium. Rusty Wyatt driving a Moore Formula Racing hull out of France claimed the top spot in the F1 category. Not to be outdone, Chris Rinker also driving a Moore boat claimed the second spot on the podium in the F1 category.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave County Fall Home & Garden Expo is here!￼
KINGMAN – Come on out everyone to the Mohave County Home & Garden Exp at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. This year,’s event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16. Both parking and admission are free. Bring the family and shop all our local vendors. There will have food, libations and lots of fun!
thestandardnewspaper.online
One dies in fiery crash￼
KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Tents going up for Cornfest￼
BULLHEAD CITY – It’s been exciting to watch the tents go up at Gary Keith Civic Park on AZ-95 and Marina Blvd., for the upcoming two-day Cornfest. The Kiwanis of the Colorado River host this sixth year of the community festival. Presented by Living Waters Hospice, the event runs Friday, Oct. 21, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
VA rep speaks at Soroptimist Club￼
Andrew Canvasser was a guest speaker at a recent Soroptimist meeting and spoke to the club regarding the resources women veterans have in the Kingman community and how he assists them in finding employment and, also, how he can assist local employers in employing veterans. Pictured are Andrew Canvasser, Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist and Suellen Stewart, President of Soroptimist International of Kingman.
Fox5 KVVU
Woman dies after drowning at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service officials announced that a woman died after drowning at Lake Mead over the weekend. Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening National Park rangers received a report of a 39-year-old woman who went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina. According to the news release, she was not wearing a life jacket.
Lake Mead rangers search for body after witness provides tip, body recovered
Park Rangers recovered a body from an area at Lake Mead after receiving a tip from a witness who said someone was swimming without a floatation device.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Watch for burros at Shinetoberfest
OATMAN – Originally from Alabama, Rob Borden, owner of Saddle Sore Ranch, thought moonshine was a southern thing, and admits that his family had been involved in its rich history. So it was a pleasant homecoming when he started learning about Arizona’s history with moonshine. Combining a passion...
Group rescued twice during ATV trip
Emergency responders in Mohave County are used to being called out into the desert in the dark of the night, but what happened this past weekend was not normal.
963kklz.com
Win Hall & Oates Tickets And Laughlin Staycation!
The iconic rock duo, Hall & Oates, will be coming to Laughlin for a concert on Oct. 22!. Hall & Oates will be performing at the Laughlin Event Center, and we just KNOW that this show will be filled with beautiful songs, great melodies and powerful lyrics. Tickets are available...
thestandardnewspaper.online
New ministries starting at Christian Joy Church￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Our Church Fellowship breakfast will be on the last Saturday of every month at 8:00 a.m.,” reads the website of the Christian Joy Church of the Nazarene. “Breakfast will be prepared that morning—fresh & hot.” Who could resist?. Like a number...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lake Havasu City launches community resource program￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City is launching a Community Resource Program that injects up to one million dollars in ARPA allocation for non-profits and public service organizations. This program is to support local organizations in the areas of food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior adult care, senior services, or other social services.
Man transported to Las Vegas hospital after boats collide at Lake Havasu
A man was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of serious injuries after two boats collided on the Colorado River on Tuesday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Olympus Diner is the place to be authentic Greek, American food￼
If you are looking for quality food combined with excellent service and short ticket time – Olympus Diner in Kingman is the place to be!. Leon and Becky Anastasakos recently opened up shop at 710 Eastern Ave., with a full line of Greek and American breakfast and lunch items.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Motorcycle, pedestrian double fatal accident￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A motorcycle operator and a pedestrian were both fatally injured in a collision in Bullhead City on Monday, October 10. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at about 7:20 p.m. to the crash scene at Highway 95 and Third Street. “A 67-year-old male pedestrian...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
Mohave Daily News
Forced to move out of district, Boyd resigns from school board
BULLHEAD CITY — Anna Boyd had planned to be a member of the Bullhead City School District Governing Board through 2024 and maybe longer. Boyd filed for re-election in the upcoming general election — but the BCSD election was canceled by Mohave County School Superintendent Michael File when only three people filed to fill the three terms that were to become open in 2023.
Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat
Rescue divers recovered the body of Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California, a day after he jumped from a boat into Arizona's Lake Havasu and never resurfaced.
Comments / 1