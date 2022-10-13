After a short wind delay on Saturday morning, the skies would clear allowing for a spectacular finish on Sunday which saw two Euro hulls claim the top spot on the podium. Rusty Wyatt driving a Moore Formula Racing hull out of France claimed the top spot in the F1 category. Not to be outdone, Chris Rinker also driving a Moore boat claimed the second spot on the podium in the F1 category.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO