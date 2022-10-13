The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School were defeated by the Flagstaff High Eagles. The competitive nature and pure athleticism of the Flagstaff High School girls’ volleyball team was too much for the Thunderbirds. The first set would consist of constant back and forth action as a lead would be held by the Eagles, but the Thunderbirds would surge back and provide discomfort to the lead Flagstaff would hold. The first set would eventually end in victory for the Eagles, finishing the set, while the Thunderbirds would only put up 22 points. The other two contests would be one sided as Flagstaff would defeat the Thunderbirds by more than 10 points each set. The inconsistency on offense and defense allowed the Eagles consistent play to benefit from the errors the Thunderbirds would produce. Head coach R.B. states, “Net game was going, they closed off the holes, covered everybody’s position. The last two sets, they stopped doing it.” Coach would consider his team selfish as the team aspect would be eliminated. Most of the mishaps would come from serving as there would be a majority of points given up from serves. “We have some problems with our serves. We just lost control of our serves. We gave up… probably 25 points just by serving,” R.B. stated. The inconsistency produced the Eagles with a major advantage which they used proficiently.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO