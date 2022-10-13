Read full article on original website
VA rep speaks at Soroptimist Club￼
Andrew Canvasser was a guest speaker at a recent Soroptimist meeting and spoke to the club regarding the resources women veterans have in the Kingman community and how he assists them in finding employment and, also, how he can assist local employers in employing veterans. Pictured are Andrew Canvasser, Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist and Suellen Stewart, President of Soroptimist International of Kingman.
Gutierrez jailed after scalding child￼
KINGMAN – A Kingman woman has been jailed on a child abuse charge for allegedly using scalding hot water to discipline a toddler. Deputy police chief Joel Freed said the two-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when Brittany Monique Gutierrez, 29, “splashed extremely hot water onto the child for not listening” on Tuesday, October 11.
Woman dies after drowning at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service officials announced that a woman died after drowning at Lake Mead over the weekend. Around 7 p.m. Saturday evening National Park rangers received a report of a 39-year-old woman who went missing from the back bay area of Katherine Landing Marina. According to the news release, she was not wearing a life jacket.
One dies in fiery crash￼
KINGMAN – A deadly collision shut down Interstate 40 in Kingman on Thursday, October 13. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a crash involving two tractor trailer rigs was reported at milepost 55.7 at 6:33 p.m. “A tractor trailer was eastbound on I-40 in a speed reduced...
Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights taking entries￼
KINGMAN – Register now for the Very Merry Christmas Street of Lights in downtown Kingman. This year’s theme is ‘It’s a Cowboy Christmas’. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. Dozens of beautifully decorated floats and vehicles will be on display along Beale Street...
New ministries starting at Christian Joy Church￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “Our Church Fellowship breakfast will be on the last Saturday of every month at 8:00 a.m.,” reads the website of the Christian Joy Church of the Nazarene. “Breakfast will be prepared that morning—fresh & hot.” Who could resist?. Like a number...
Mohave County Fall Home & Garden Expo is here!￼
KINGMAN – Come on out everyone to the Mohave County Home & Garden Exp at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. This year,’s event will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16. Both parking and admission are free. Bring the family and shop all our local vendors. There will have food, libations and lots of fun!
Free legal help for renters facing eviction
The non-profit law firm advocates for low-income Arizonans in five counties: Maricopa, Yavapai, Yuma, La Paz, and Mohave.
Tents going up for Cornfest￼
BULLHEAD CITY – It’s been exciting to watch the tents go up at Gary Keith Civic Park on AZ-95 and Marina Blvd., for the upcoming two-day Cornfest. The Kiwanis of the Colorado River host this sixth year of the community festival. Presented by Living Waters Hospice, the event runs Friday, Oct. 21, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Watch for burros at Shinetoberfest
OATMAN – Originally from Alabama, Rob Borden, owner of Saddle Sore Ranch, thought moonshine was a southern thing, and admits that his family had been involved in its rich history. So it was a pleasant homecoming when he started learning about Arizona’s history with moonshine. Combining a passion...
Street closures for Kingman Route 66 Fest October 14 and 15￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Route 66 Fest returns October 14 and 15, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. It closes each day at 8:00 p.m. Route 66 (Andy Devine) will be closed between Fairgrounds Boulevard and Harrison Street from 12 noon, Friday October 14 until 10:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15. Traffic will be detoured to Kingman Avenue.
Motorcycle, pedestrian double fatal accident￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A motorcycle operator and a pedestrian were both fatally injured in a collision in Bullhead City on Monday, October 10. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded at about 7:20 p.m. to the crash scene at Highway 95 and Third Street. “A 67-year-old male pedestrian...
Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
Win Hall & Oates Tickets And Laughlin Staycation!
The iconic rock duo, Hall & Oates, will be coming to Laughlin for a concert on Oct. 22!. Hall & Oates will be performing at the Laughlin Event Center, and we just KNOW that this show will be filled with beautiful songs, great melodies and powerful lyrics. Tickets are available...
Thunderbird Volleyball team accepts defeat￼
The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School were defeated by the Flagstaff High Eagles. The competitive nature and pure athleticism of the Flagstaff High School girls’ volleyball team was too much for the Thunderbirds. The first set would consist of constant back and forth action as a lead would be held by the Eagles, but the Thunderbirds would surge back and provide discomfort to the lead Flagstaff would hold. The first set would eventually end in victory for the Eagles, finishing the set, while the Thunderbirds would only put up 22 points. The other two contests would be one sided as Flagstaff would defeat the Thunderbirds by more than 10 points each set. The inconsistency on offense and defense allowed the Eagles consistent play to benefit from the errors the Thunderbirds would produce. Head coach R.B. states, “Net game was going, they closed off the holes, covered everybody’s position. The last two sets, they stopped doing it.” Coach would consider his team selfish as the team aspect would be eliminated. Most of the mishaps would come from serving as there would be a majority of points given up from serves. “We have some problems with our serves. We just lost control of our serves. We gave up… probably 25 points just by serving,” R.B. stated. The inconsistency produced the Eagles with a major advantage which they used proficiently.
